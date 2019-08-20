‘Sex addict’ NBA star giving up porn

Lamar Odom and his new partner, Sabrina Parr.

LAMAR Odom is kicking certain vices to the curb.

The former NBA star, who has been candid about his sex addiction, recently told TMZ Sports he's "trying to be better" by cutting out candy and porn from his life, which now includes girlfriend Sabrina Parr, a personal trainer.

"He was a sex addict," Parr explained to the gossip site at LAX. "You can't watch porn if you're a sex addict and have a healthy life, or be with me."

Odom, once married to Khloe Kardashian, said in his memoir, "Darkness to Light," that he's had sex "with more than 2000 women."

"I've had sex with more than 2000 women. There were too many strippers to count," he writes. "It wasn't a big deal, but often I would pay them. I never thought less of them."

In an interview with People, Odom said: "Sex was a trigger for me to do drugs because you double up on (that) good feeling.

"My sex addiction and my cocaine addiction go hand-in-hand.

"(I) ran out of porn to watch! That's how you know when you are going a little overboard."

Khloe and Lamar finalised their divorce in 2016.

Parr claimed Odom hasn't watched porn in about a month.

"It's improved our intimacy," Parr said of changes in the bedroom, noting, "it's just us now."

Odom and Parr were recently spotted packing on the PDA in Atlanta outside of a Chipotle restaurant.

Odom enjoyed a stellar 14-year career which included two NBA titles (2009, 10) and winning the sixth man of the year award (11).

After being traded from the Los Angeles Lakers to the Dallas Mavericks in December, 2011 he struggled to find his groove and saw a steep decline in his on court production.

His career came to an end in 2014 when he was let go by the New York Knicks.

Odom was an integral part of the Lakers’ title runs.

Odom returned to the basketball court last month when he suited up for the Big3 league, a three-on-three style competition founded by Ice Cub and entertainment exec Jeff Kwatinetz.

While he struggled in his first competitive outing in almost four years, Odom said after the game "once I got my rhythm back, it should be no problem."

Unfortunately he wasn't able to get his rhythm back with his return only lasting one game as he was "deactivated" for competitive reasons.

This article originally appeared on the NY Post and was reproduced with permission.