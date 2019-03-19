'Sex deviant' child rapist who preyed on nine kids is free

A NOTORIOUS child rapist who assaulted multiple children is free.

Despite attacks on at least eight boys and one girl over the past three decades, Kevin Michael Loudon was on Monday released from jail on a strict supervision order administered under the Dangerous Offenders Act.

The key to the 53-year-old's freedom came after the Brisbane Supreme Court Justice Ann Lyons heard he breached his original court orders by luring two boys to his Townsville home with gifts and money.

The court heard if Louden had not been caught, the 12 and 13-year-old lads he was "grooming" would have been his next victims.

Louden's history of violence against children includes raping an eight-year-old girl, sexually abusing the girl's brother and forcing or coercing seven other boys into horrible sex acts.

He has been on the police radar since 1985.

Forensic psychiatrist Dr Josephine Sundin was one of two experts who told the court Louden would be less likely to offend as he aged.

Dr Sundin said Louden still posed a significant risk to boys in particular and stress was enough to make the "sexually deviant" attack.

She said he had only recently acknowledged his offending even though he had been abusing children for 34 years.

"He has made one big step forward ... in that he stepped away from his denial of his paraphilia," Dr Sundin said.

"He is now talking more openly about his behaviour.

"His shame is abating."

Dr Sundin said she believed if Louden had not been caught breaching the original supervision order in 2017, he "would have gone on to offend against the boys" he was found with.

"There appears to be a clear example, in a situation of distress he lost control - he acted in a way that contravened the order," Dr Sundin said.

Justice Lyons said Louden could be released on Monday but that he must comply with a supervision order for 10 years.

"I hope we don't see you back here," she told the bearded offender as he smiled and shook his head. - NewsRegional