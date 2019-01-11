NRL star allegedly in sex tape scandal

FOOTAGE has emerged online appearing to show Canterbury enforcer Dylan Napa having sex with a woman.

The video was posted on Facebook page NRL Memes on Wednesday afternoon.

In it, a man alleged to be Queensland Origin representative Napa is shown on a bed with the woman. She is lying on her stomach with her head facing away from the camera.

He appears to be naked but some of the video is obscured by two laughing-face emojis.

At the start of the video, Napa looks at the camera. He leans in close to her face and appears to say: "Call me big Papi ... call me Big Papa."

The Bulldogs have referred the tape to the NRL Integrity Unit.

The video goes for about eight seconds before the camera falls to the ground and Napa and the woman disappear from the shot.

In a statement, the Bulldogs said: "The club has today been made aware of alleged images surfacing on social media of a current player taken several years ago.

"The club has informed the NRL Integrity Unit of the matter.

"The club is not in a position to comment further at this time."

Napa is one of the most devastating players in the NRL.

Napa won the premiership with the Roosters last year but made the move to the Bulldogs for the 2019 season.

He joined the club on a three-year deal, replacing former Bulldogs prop David Klemmer, who has moved to Newcastle.

Napa debuted for the Roosters in 2013 and before heading to Belmore, had spent his entire NRL career at the Bondi club. He played 122 matches for the Tri-Colours, during which time he made a name for himself as one of the biggest hitting forwards in the competition.

He's played five Origins for the Maroons.