Sex tape sequel: Man caught on camera slapped with penalty

'ShuShu lets me get away with anything': former Rocky drag queen

THE KINGAROY man involved in the infamous alleyway sex tape outside of Mary's Commercial Hotel last month has been slapped with 100 hours of community service for his role in the act.



Jarrod Kane Hancock appeared via telephone link on Thursday in the Dalby Magistrates Court, where he pleaded guilty to being drunk and disorderly in a licensed venue as well as one charge of public nuisance.



At about 11pm on July 29, Hancock indecently exposed himself on a pool table in the beer garden at Mary's, before heading inside to the bar with a female.

The woman proceeded to pull Hancock's pants down and began to perform oral sex beside the bar, before both were kicked out of the venue.

The couple continued the act in a nearby side alleyway, where police caught the pair and charges were laid.

No conviction was recorded.

The Rockhampton woman involved in the incident is due to appear in the Dalby Magistrates Court on September 19.