Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A man who stole pornographic magazines and sex toys from a Palmerston adult shop has been jailed for five months.
A man who stole pornographic magazines and sex toys from a Palmerston adult shop has been jailed for five months.
Crime

Sex toy thief released from jail

by JASON WALLS
15th Jan 2020 9:47 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A MAN who stole porno mags and sex toys from an adult shop in Palmerston has been released from custody after spending five months in an "overcrowded" remand centre.

Kalkarindji man Aaron Thompson, 35, pleaded guilty in the Darwin Local Court on Tuesday to stealing, property damage and burglary in relation to the offending last August.

Prosecutor Laura Campbell told the court Thompson visited the Sexyland outlet at about 8.25pm on August 1 and made his way to the section containing pornographic magazines.

Ms Campbell said Thompson took a three pack of the magazines from the shelf, put it down his pants and walked away.

A staff member noticed Thompson and tried to stop him leaving but he refused and left the store without paying.

At about 3.50am the next morning, Thompson returned to Sexyland with a large plank of wood which he threw through the business's glass door causing $3000 in damage.

The court heard Thompson then went around the back of the building where he entered the shop and stole three sex toys, including a device known as a "Pipedream extreme double D masturbator" and a "vibrating pussy".

He left the premises and about half an hour later police found the "masturbator" in a nearby shrub and then found Thompson at the Casuarina bus exchange with pages from the stolen magazines in his pocket.

In arguing for Thompson to be sentenced to time served, his lawyer told the court he had been on remand in "onerous" conditions due to "overcrowding" at the remand centre since his arrest in August.

He said the overcrowding meant prisoners, including Thompson, had to sleep on the floor during their time behind bars.

Judge Michael Carey sentenced Thompson to five months' jail, allowing him to walk free from court on time served and urged him to go home to Kalkarindji.

"I'll let you go home today, go home to country," he said.

According to Sexyland's website, the Pipedream extreme double D masturbator "features two love holes, huge squeezable breasts and a vibrating bullet which can be inserted into the tunnel for extra stimulation".

"A big, sexy fantasy aid from Pipedream's Extreme Collection, the Double D is a stacked masturbator that's designed to be enjoyed however you like it best," the website reads.

"The canals past the excitingly detailed entry are completely separate, so you'll be able to switch it up between the two whenever you want a different sensation."

More Stories

Show More
jail prison overcrowding robbery sex toys theft

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        DOUBLE TRAGEDY: Teen dies in hospital after CQ crash

        premium_icon DOUBLE TRAGEDY: Teen dies in hospital after CQ crash

        News UPDATE: A teenage girl critically injured when she was thrown from a ute which crashed last night has died in hospital.

        • AshleyPillhofer
        Latest UQ cohort brings hope for rural medical centres

        premium_icon Latest UQ cohort brings hope for rural medical centres

        News This week, 40 third and fourth year medical students converged on Rockhampton’s...

        • AshleyPillhofer
        Firey’s compo explained: What you can and can’t claim

        premium_icon Firey’s compo explained: What you can and can’t claim

        News Confusion surrounded the requirements for volunteers to qualify for compensation...

        • AshleyPillhofer
        Godzilla, LEGO Windracers among holiday activities

        premium_icon Godzilla, LEGO Windracers among holiday activities

        News Keep the kids entertained with these school holiday activities

        • AshleyPillhofer