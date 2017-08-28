28°
News

Sex workers group responds to 'dirty secret' story

Leighton Smith
| 28th Aug 2017 12:34 PM
SEXUALLY TRANSMITTED DISEASES: Could be more easily spread in the community if sex workers were to give in to client's demands for unprotected sex.
SEXUALLY TRANSMITTED DISEASES: Could be more easily spread in the community if sex workers were to give in to client's demands for unprotected sex. Brandon Livesay

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

A NON-PROFIT community focused on the rights and well-being of sex workers in Queensland has challenged claims made by a sex worker Xena in a Morning Bulletin story two weeks ago.

Xena blamed an influx of foreign 'colleagues' for performing sexual or oral acts without a condom for undercutting her business and potentially spread sexually transmitted diseases throughout Rockhampton.

These unprotected sexual acts she claimed, were creating an unacceptable expectation from her clients that pressured her to provide a similar experience to compete.

"These men need to realise that you can't keep having sex without protection and not pick up something,” Xena said.

"We provide a service for them which is why they come to us but the condom is there to protect us both.

"But the foreign workers are running the industry into the ground. They do it for $40. Soon someone will get AIDS and it will spread like fire. People's wives and family will get it too.”

READ: Sex worker reveals Rocky's dirty secret putting people at risk

Respect Inc Acting Secretary Erica Magenta strongly disagreed with Xena's sentiment and urge her to reconsider her views towards culturally and linguistically diverse (CALD) sex workers.

"We condemn these accusations that unfairly target CALD workers who have just as much right to be working in Rockhampton as anybody else,” Ms Magenta said.

"Xena has no evidence on which to base the strong claims she has made; clients requesting natural services does not equate to workers offering them.

"It has long been documented that sex workers in Australia have high rates of condom use and lower rates of STI's than the general public and Respect has high condom sales to CALD workers in Rockhampton.”

Ms Magenta said she personally had never heard of a worker pressuring a client not to use a condom but have heard of the reverse.

"The real problem here is that Xena is blaming CALD workers when she should be looking at the clients who are requesting unsafe services in the first place,” she said.

"Clients think they can pressure workers for services that they don't offer, and they pit us against each other to help them to do this.

"Unfortunately, this tactic has worked on Xena and she is upset at the wrong people.”

She said if anyone is driving the industry down it's clients who are wanting more for less.

"All workers would like to be paid a decent living wage,” Ms Magenta said.

"No one wants to do it for $40 if they can get paid more.

"If people are offering lower prices it's usually because they are forced to, due to supply and demand, like in any free market economy.”

She said the problem facing CALD workers is pressuring by clients to lower their prices because in Australia white sex workers can charge more than Asian workers.

"CALD sex workers face additional challenges working in Australia just like CALD workers in any other industry, due to racism, negative cultural stereotyping and barriers such as lower level English language skills or a lack of awareness of their workplace and industrial rights,” Ms Magenta said.

"Racism towards CALD sex workers serves only to reinforce the negative stereotyping that prevents them from being able to enforce boundaries and prices to the same extent that their white Australian co-workers do.

"In effect, racism by workers like Xena only contributes to CALD workers' marginalisation, creating the conditions for exactly what she is afraid of.”

Ms Magenta said if Xena was met and talk to any CALD workers she would realise that they want the same things she does: condom-loving clients and a fair wage.

FOREIGN SEX WORKERS: CALD workers are pressured by clients to lower their prices because in Australia white sex workers can charge more than Asian workers.
FOREIGN SEX WORKERS: CALD workers are pressured by clients to lower their prices because in Australia white sex workers can charge more than Asian workers. Rose Hamilton-Barr
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Topics:  cald culturally and linguistically diverse sex workers erica magenta respect inc xena

GALLERY: Snaps from Rocky's lively night life this weekend

GALLERY: Snaps from Rocky's lively night life this weekend

Check out the gallery to see if you were snapped

Mum rants about tradie using the loo

Trade based businesses are among the most trusted, says Australian business listing and review website TrueLocal

The tradesman used her friend’s toilet without asking

OPINION: Why this nomad doesn't need caravan parks

A Rockhampton nomad weighs in on caravan park debate after Yeppoon's lack of free camping areas left one couple claiming they may never return.

David Rickertt says some are 'out of touch' with modern travellers

Could a sprinkler hose cost Rocky home owners $750K?

FILE IMAGE.

Pool maintenance man sues householders after poolside disaster.

Local Partners

The historic craft making a comeback in the internet age

This Rocky man is putting a modern twist on a craft dating back to the 1400s

Get Set for Summer

Win One of Ten Prize Packs
Learn More

GALLERY: Big crowds celebrate Rocky's Cultural Festival

L-R Jayda Kolbe, Jackie Kolbe and Amber Kolbe at the Rockhampton Cultural Festival.

We snapped all the colour of the event

A love affair with Kinky Boots

WELL-HEELED: Callum Francis stars in the stage musical Kinky Boots.

Kinky Boots star is keen to walk the talk in Brisbane

Hat's off: Rocky designers' amazing fashion pieces on show

Kim Withers with a fascinator which is currently on display as part of the Jewellers and Milliners exhibition at the Rockhampton Art Gallery.

Return to days of old with bespoke designs at Rocky Art Gallery

Great outdoors all the rage at annual Rocky show

ON DISPLAY: Brent Riley from Rifen Boats will be at the Rockhampton Home Show this weekend.

Record crowds expected at annual Rocky Home Show this weekend

Embattled Channel Ten finds a buyer from the US

CHANNEL Ten has been saved, with American broadcaster CBS Corporation inking a deal to buy the troubled network.

Stars hit the red carpet for MTV Video Music Awards

Lorde arrives at the MTV Video Music Awards at The Forum on Sunday, Aug. 27, 2017, in Inglewood, Calif.

THERE’s a lot of feathers, tulle and lace on the red carpet.

The major GoT character who needs to die

Sorry Cersei, but we think your time might be up.

IT'S time for Game of Thrones to finally make our jaws drop in shock

Latest Survivor exit a shock

Kent Nelson has been eliminated from Australian Survivor. Supplied by Channel 10.

SPOILER ALERT: The luck has run out for South Australian Kent Nelson

Surprising truth about being a high class escort

High class escort Samantha X.

There are three questions I get asked all the time

Clint and Hannah's emotional Block triumph

WINNERS: Clint and Hannah finally find their design mojo.

DETERMINED Queenslanders finally score a win on reno show.

‘Basically paying her to f*** my husband’

Katie Price has opened up about her husbands’ affair with their nanny.

KATIE Price heartbroken after husband admitted to affair with nanny.

Build your Home by the Beach!

7 Sea Salt Drive, Lammermoor 4703

Residential Land Build your dream home on this level allotment! Situated amongst modern established ... $159,000

Build your dream home on this level allotment! Situated amongst modern established homes and just a short drive to beautiful Lammermoor Beach! • 806m2...

Refreshed and Transformed

26 Geaney Street, Norman Gardens 4701

House 3 1 1 $285,000

This neat and tidy lowset rendered home in Norman Gardens must be SOLD to finalise an Estate. Property features: * Three bedrooms / 2 with built ins * Air...

Affordable Living with plenty of Extras

13 Mei Lynn Way, Taranganba 4703

House 3 2 3 Offers Over...

Fresh, light and comfortable, this single level residence is a statement in low-maintenance family living! Buyers of all ages will appreciate the functional floor...

Opulent Multi-Award Winning Home

25 Bayview Drive, Lammermoor 4703

House 5 2 2 Auction

This is the opportunity of a lifetime to purchase a truly unique property sitting high on the mountain with sweeping ocean views, yet only a few hundred metres...

Brand New Brick Home

18 Gough Street, Park Avenue 4701

House 3 2 1 $315,000

This Perfect lowset home has been tastefully designed with a beautiful finish, giving you all the extras throughout. From the high ceilings, expansive living...

Best Wandal Location

26 Wandal Road, Wandal 4700

House 3 1 4 $219,000

You can't get any closer to where all the action is happening than at 26 Wandal Road, located in the heart of the Wandal Shopping precinct. You have at your...

Quality Quality Quality

601/2-4 Victoria Parade, Rockhampton City 4700

Apartment 2 2 1 $387,500

This high quality apartment located in the premier waterfront Southbank Apartments in the whisper quiet end of Victoria Parade, Rockhampton is a pleasure to...

Fantastic Family Home -Right Price/Right Location -$299,000!

62 Medcraf Street, Park Avenue 4701

House 3 1 2 $299,000

Be very quick to inspect this amazing Property at 62 Medcraf Street, Park Avenue, on a 786m2 fully fenced block - just perfect to Live In or Rent Out! This...

Huge 5 Bedroom Home in Forest Park

44 Stringybark Avenue, Norman Gardens 4701

House 5 2 2 $479,000

Huge 5 Bedroom Home in Forest Park This beautiful 5 bedroom family home is located in Forest Park Estate, Norman Gardens. The home was built in 2015 and still...

3 Bedroom Plus an Office/Sheds

6 Bean Street, Park Avenue 4701

House 3 1 1 $269,000

Quality family homes like this one don't come along all of the time so inspections are a must. Features include, 3 good sized built-in bedrooms plus an office with...

$3.3m retirement living project proposed for golf club

Lutheran Community Care has 12 retirement living locations.

Members to vote on potential $3.3 million retirement housing project

The mistakes first homebuyers make

These are the common ways first homebuyers make it harder

What could go wrong? Lots, in fact.

Sleek designs scoop major award pool for CQ's best builders

The new entrance to the Blackwater Aquatic Centre.

Master Builders CQ awards highlight the best in the business

Custom feature has buyers flocking to this Rocky home

HOT PROPERTY: 36 Bellbird Drive at Parkhurst is expected to draw large crowds today.

Find out why this property is absolutely perfect for a family