Sexual assault claims against doctor labelled 'witch hunt'

CHARGED: Dr Elamurugan Arumugam is accused of sexually assaulting seven patients between 2009-2013. He has pleaded not guilty to all 31 charges and is on trial in the Rockhampton District Court this week. Kerri-Anne Mesner

THE barrister defending a Rockhampton plastic surgeon on trial for sexual and common assault charges has dubbed the whole matter a "witch hunt”.

Ross Lo Monaco made the statement during his closing address to the jury who have sat for seven days so far listening to the case where seven women have made various allegations against Dr Elamurugan Arumugam, 55.

Dr Aru - as known by his colleagues and patients - has pleaded not guilty to 25 charges in Rockhampton District Court.

Patients' allegations range from inappropriate touching of their breasts to Dr Arumugam sticking his fingers in their mouths during consultations.

Mr Lo Monaco said the women were not credible witnesses, claiming they either deliberately exaggerated or made up evidence in order to get a conviction.

He said they may have simple started off by misinterpreting a lawful examination of their body.

Mr Lo Monaco pointed to the first witness's testimony to back this claim.

"It's begun with a concerned woman or a number of concerned women,” he said.

"This is a witch hunt.”

Mr Lo Monaco said she complained to the medical board that Dr Aru massaged her abdomen and touched her on the pubic bone.

He said when she was contacted by police, her story changed to the doctor's hand reaching to in-between her legs.

"By the time of her cross examination ended, she rejected the evidence in her statement,” Mr Lo Monaco said.

He said her evidence changed to "his right hand moved to just above my pubic hair”.

The court has heard evidence from Dr Aru and an expert witness - Dr James Savundra, who is the immediate former president of the Australian Society of Plastic Surgeons and based in Perth - that this patient had recently had liposuction to her lower abdomen and follow-up examinations using the palpation method were used to check for lumps.

Mr Lo Monaco said of the five women who made sexual assault allegations by way of Dr Aru inserting his fingers into their mouths, and the three who made sexual allegations of sexual assault by way of his touching their breasts, all of them had medical histories of skin cancers in those areas at the time of the alleged offences.

He said while the women may have felt uncomfortable about having fingers in their mouths, there was nothing to support the sexual gratification part needed in a sexual assault conviction.

"Some of these ladies have presented with very serious conditions,” Mr Lo Monaco said.

The closing addresses of the trial continue today.