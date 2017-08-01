National survey: CQU sexual harassment stats are a concern

Vice-Chancellor Professor Scott Bowman of CQ University talking about the statistics of sexual assault at the institution.

CQU SEXUAL ASSAULT STATISTICS

44% experienced some form of sexual harassment in the past year.

14% of that group said the harassment had occurred at university.

69% of those who experienced harassment on campus indicated it was by a fellow student.

88% of those who experienced harassment did not seek support following the incident.

93% of respondents who experienced harassment did not make a formal complaint to the university.

4.2% said they had been sexually assaulted in the past two years.

A CONCERNING study has revealed that over 150 students at CQUniversity have been a victim of sexual harassment or assault.

These results came out of a broader investigation into the prevalence and nature of sexual harassment in Australian universities.

The Respect. Now. Always. campaign aimed at addressing and preventing sexual assault in universities and CQUniversity had a total of 381 students complete the survey.

CQUniversity Vice-Chancellor Professor Scott Bowman said that any number of incidences was not acceptable, and the results are something that the University finds concerning.

Respect Now Always report: Prof. Scott Bowman of CQ University responds to the findings of the Respect Now Always report.

"Universities should be safe and respectful places to learn and interact with others, and largely this is the case.

"That is why any instance of sexual harassment or assault, regardless of where it occurs is completely unacceptable."

Professor Bowman said that he was concerned about the under-reporting of incidences of harassment and assault at the university.

"It is clear that we must do more to encourage and support victims and survivors to come forward and feel comfortable in reporting harassment and assault," he said.

"Better reporting of incidences will ensure victims and survivors are provided with the support they need to recover."

Professor Bowman said CQUniversity had implemented additional measures for improved safety on campus including the implementation of a comprehensive emergency notification system and personal safety app.

"We are one hundred percent committed to doing more where we need to and playing our part within the sector and the community to address and prevent sexual harassment and assault," he said.

The National University Support Hotline is a free and confidential service available to all Australian university students and can be accessed by phoning 1800 572 224.