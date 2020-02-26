Sgt Houston moves on to new challenges

GRACEMERE Police Station is losing its top cop who is moving on to new challenges.

Officer in Charge Sergeant Anthony Houston farewelled his staff and community in a Facebook post on myPolice Rockhampton on Tuesday.

“Watching our community rally and respond in such a calm and measured manner when fires threatened it in November 2018 will be a highlight of my life,” he wrote.

Sgt Houston is moving down the road to the Central Police Region office in Rockhampton CBD, but will remember the community spirit of the “country town” that is Gracemere, particularly in the response to the bushfire evacuation in 2018.

“After four and a half years as officer in charge of Gracemere Police Station, the time has come for me to move on,” he said.

“I have recently been successful in obtaining the position of Senior Sergeant, Regional Operations for Central Police Region, which is located in Rockhampton.”

He said while he was looking forward to the move and new challenges, he would “dearly miss” many things about policing in Gracemere.

“Although nestled on the shoulder of Rockhampton, Gracemere is still a “big country town” at heart,” Sgt Houston said.

“I will miss the people of the town immensely. Knowing that you are having a ­significant and positive impact on somebody’s life is what many police come to work for and that is something that can be achieved in smaller communities like Gracemere.”

He went on to acknowledge the hard work of many people in the community such as councillor Ellen Smith.

Sgt Houston said Ms Smith invested so much into the community.

He also acknowledged the work of the principals and staff at the primary schools.

“I would also like to thank the community for supporting Gracemere police and for working hard in partnership with us to make our community as safe as possible,” Sgt Houston said.

“Together we have achieved some great results in the areas of road safety, property crime and drug enforcement.

“Most of all I would like to thank the professional, dedicated and hardworking officers and staff at Gracemere Police Station.

“In 1999 Gracemere Police Station was officially opened as a two officer station. In 20 short years, it has grown to 10 sworn members who work very hard each and every day to make their community safe.

“Thanks also to the police in Rockhampton who are only ever a phone call away when assistance is needed.

“I thank you again for your support and wish you all the very best in the future.”