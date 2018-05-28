Menu
LOCAL BUYER: There were 14 registered bidders who fought it out for the house, all of which were locals except one, who hailed from Mt Isa and was the loosing bidder.
'Shabbiest' home in pristine coastal spot sells for a steal

Zhanae Conway-Dodd
28th May 2018 9:48 AM
SELLING for well over its reserve price, the atmosphere was electric as 80 people flocked to an Emu Park auction over the weekend.

What seemed like the population of the coastal town turned up for some light entertainment on their Saturday morning as 12 McLeod St went under the hammer.

Just 150 meters from the sand of the Main Beach, the two bedroom and one bathroom home was in a highly-sought after location.

There were 14 registered bidders who fought it out for the house, all of which were locals except one, who hailed from Mt Isa and was the losing bidder.

 

Agent and Principal of Professionals Real Estate Emu Park, Kevin Doolan said the large crowd formed for the auction was amazing and the property sold for well above the reserve.

"The reserve was $250,000 and I thought it would have made it over $300,000 but I didn't think it would have sold for $350,000," Mr Doolan said.

"The buyer was local, all the bidders were local and there was only one person who wasn't local from Mt Isa who ended up being the losing bidder."

The house went under the hammer after instructions from the Public Truste with the contents of the house included in the sale.

The original owner of the house passed away some years ago and had been vacant for seven years.

Mr Doolan said it was rare for houses in McLeod St to come up for sale often as the street was "very tightly held".

He said what really sold the property was the ocean views and close proximity to the main street and shops.

"It's just a very good location," Mr Doolan said.

