Shabbiest house on the street with a Cap Coast beach view

While it may be pretty shabby, 12 McLeod St has beach frontage. The home will be going up for auction on May 26.

While it may be pretty shabby, 12 McLeod St has beach frontage. The home will be going up for auction on May 26. Professional Real Estate

IT MAY BE a shabby house but it has a million-dollar view.

12 McLeod st of Emu Park is going under the hammer next week acting under instructions from the Public Trustee.

The original owner of the house passed away some years ago and now after being vacant for seven years, it is looking for some new owners to inject the home with some TLC.

Agent and Principal of Professionals Real Estate Emu Park, Kev Doolan says it has a lot of positive factors.

"It's walking distance to town and the surf club,” he said.

"It's a pretty shabby old house but it is in a prime location.”

Kev said McLeod st is a very popular location.

"Someone will like for it a beach house,” he said.

With contents included in the sale, the house itself is quite run down and outdated.

"It needs a bit of renovation,” Kev said.

"It is still structurally sound.”

Houses in the street also don't come up for sale often.

"It is very rare, the street is very tightly held,” Kev said.

The listing has been on the books for two weeks and so far around 40 people have inspected it.

"They all reckon they can do something with it,” Kev said.

"A mixed bag, young people, older people.

"People interstate have been calling up about.”

The 615sq m block is attracting buyers because of the 150 metre distance to the sand.

"Because of the location, anybody looking for a beach house this is a prime location,” Kev said.

"You can see the sea, you can walk to town, it's a two minute walk.”

Kev is confident the auction will draw a big crowd.

"I am pretty sure it will be sold on the day,” he said.