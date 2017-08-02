Shadow Treasurer finds Welsh family gravestone in CQ

SHADOW Treasurer Chris Bowen can trace his Welsh heritage all the way to Central Queensland.

"Mt Morgan has a bit of a special place for me,” Mr Bowen said during an interview with The Morning Bulletin in Rockhampton yesterday.

"When the Bowens stopped mining coal in Wales in 1880, they came to Mt Morgan.

"My great-great-grandfather is still buried there, Daniel Bowen, who was the first Bowen to come to Australia.”

Like many others like him, Daniel was chasing the irresistible lure of gold before dying in 1905 at the age of 47.

Mr Bowen's family subsequently moved to Sydney in 1910.

Mr Bowen said on a previous visit to Rockhampton, he was at a function with Rockhampton Mayor Margaret Strelow and asked her if she could help find his relative's grave.

"I said to her, 'is there any chance you've got a map of Mt Morgan cemetery in your council files somewhere' and she said 'I'm sure we would',” he said.

"Forty minutes later she emailed it to me with my great-great-grandfather's plot marked out and so we walked in and there he was, it's still in good nick.”

MOUNT MORGAN CEMETERY: Shadow Treasurer Chris Bowen pays his respects at the grave of his great-great-grandfather Daniel Bowen. Contributed

"We don't believe he spoke English when he came to Australia, we believe he spoke Welsh, so non-English speaking migrant.”

Mr Bowen said last time he was in Mt Morgan he visited the museum and was fascinated with how bustling it was back in the day.

He kindly shared a photo where he was paying his respects at Daniel Bowen's grave at the Mt Morgan cemetery yesterday.

The Shadow Treasurer was in Central Queensland on a listening-fact finding tour to identify some of the key issues for the region.

Stayed tuned to the Morning Bulletin this week as we share his thoughts how Central Queensland can benefit from a billion dollar tourism fund for Northern Australia, the future of CQ coal and major infrastructure projects here.

"While we won't be assessing projects while we are here, this is a good opportunity to talk to people about the sorts of things that might be able to be funded through that and get some feedback,” he said.

"I do try and get out to regional Australia a lot, the economy is about more that just Sydney and Melbourne so you've got to be in touch with what's happening in different regional centres.”