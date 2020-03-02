Shake-up at the Strand

THE STRAND Hotel’s new general manager Wesley Thompson is ready to take the iconic hotel into the next generation bringing top name touring acts with a focus on entertainment and festival style attractions and creating more spaces for patrons to enjoy.

Wesley said he will be working with local suppliers and The Strand’s executive chef to create enjoyable dining experience using as much local produce as possible and is keen to give the hotel a greater focus on domestic and corporate functions.

“This venue is multifaceted with the fantastic Ocean View Room, A very comfortable restaurant, the Cue Bar, for events and the outdoor beer garden for casual get-togethers,” Wesley said.

“We will be reopening the original public bar and offering a full range of options for people to come and enjoy what we have to offer right here on the beachfront.

“I’m looking forward to putting my lifetime of experience to good use to bring residents and visitors a venue that ticks all the boxes.”

Born in Childers, Wesley lived with his grandparents on their farm as a child and worked with his grand father on the farm as a child and when he returned for school holidays from St Brendan’s College.

His interest in hospitality began when he moved to Mackay with his parents and helped run family owned pubs in Mackay, Airlie Beach, Townsville and Cairns.

“I began as a glassy and worked my way through the businesses learning every aspect of the industry from the ground up,” Wesley said.

“When I graduated from high school, I stepped into the business full-time while studying at university.

“After many years with the family, I moved on running hotels in Brisbane and Sydney.

“In my mid 20s I went into corporate sales and business development to further my experience.

“After my youngest son was born, I chose to go into business for myself owning and operating multiple award-winning restaurant franchises around the Brisbane North side and CBD.

“More recently, with a family to consider, I began looking for the opportunity to move to a more attractive community and decided to look for a position that would have me move back to a more suitable area that would better suit raising my family.

“I have only been back in Yeppoon for a short time and am already really enjoying the area and looking forward to meeting more of the locals and becoming more involved with the community.”