Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
BOND GIRL: Glenmore Tavern's Alissa Brown shoots to thrill ahead of the venue's Casino Royale night on New Year's Eve.
BOND GIRL: Glenmore Tavern's Alissa Brown shoots to thrill ahead of the venue's Casino Royale night on New Year's Eve.
News

Shaken not stirred: Tavern to host Bond night for special cause

Sean Fox
, sean.fox@capnews.com.au
23rd Dec 2019 4:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

THE name’s Bond … James Bond – and whether you are flying a jetpack with style like Sean Connery in Thunderball or romancing women the way Roger Moore would as he swiftly dives into the sea with his Lotus Esprit in The Spy Who Loved Me, here’s your chance to recreate 007 with a licence to “thrill”.

If villians or Bond girls take your fancy, dress in your finest attire to bring to life your favourite character from the enduring film franchise on New Year’s Eve in Rockhampton.

Glenmore Tavern will be “shaken not stirred” from 7.30pm when the venue hosts its Casino Royale high roller night in aid of the Children’s Hospital Foundation.

All you need is $30 for the buy-in, with $20 to be put ­towards the prize pool, $5 to the cause and another $5 ­towards food, with canapes to be served on the night.

Venue manager, Brent Prendergast looked forward to making a positive impact on the foundation.

“We like to give back wherever we can,” Mr Prendergast said.

He was confident the event would attract many film fans and patrons alike, as other fundraising events had done in the past.

“We have a good local crowd that supports our events,” he said.

“We’re looking forward to putting some dollars towards the cause.”

It is not the first ­fundraising effort by the North Rockhampton venue, which was recently named the Top Queensland ALH Group fundraising venue for the 2019 U.G.L.Y Bartender event after raising more than $22,200.

Head along to the Glenmore Tavern from 7.30pm on December 31 to live out your inner British Secret Service agent dream.

Enjoy the coveted role ahead of the 25th Bond Film and perhaps Daniel Craig’s final assignment as 007, No Time to Die which flies into cinemas across Australia on April 8.

If you’d like to play your cards right at the poker table, phone the venue on (07) 4928 0455 for more information.

glenmore tavern james bond tmbentertainment
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Authorities respond to Rocky house fire

        premium_icon Authorities respond to Rocky house fire

        News Initial reports were smoke was coming out of the house.

        ‘No strategies’ Simple approach is teams’ secret to success

        premium_icon ‘No strategies’ Simple approach is teams’ secret to success

        News T20 corporate teams finish round four of the competition

        ‘Very violent’ thug assaulted partner over hair brush, food

        premium_icon ‘Very violent’ thug assaulted partner over hair brush, food

        News A domestic violence thug has been jailed for his latest attack.

        DISGUSTED: Delivery worker held up at gunpoint for $6 pizza

        DISGUSTED: Delivery worker held up at gunpoint for $6 pizza

        News Police search for band of offenders after week-long crime spree