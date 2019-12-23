Shaken not stirred: Tavern to host Bond night for special cause

BOND GIRL: Glenmore Tavern's Alissa Brown shoots to thrill ahead of the venue's Casino Royale night on New Year's Eve.

THE name’s Bond … James Bond – and whether you are flying a jetpack with style like Sean Connery in Thunderball or romancing women the way Roger Moore would as he swiftly dives into the sea with his Lotus Esprit in The Spy Who Loved Me, here’s your chance to recreate 007 with a licence to “thrill”.

If villians or Bond girls take your fancy, dress in your finest attire to bring to life your favourite character from the enduring film franchise on New Year’s Eve in Rockhampton.

Glenmore Tavern will be “shaken not stirred” from 7.30pm when the venue hosts its Casino Royale high roller night in aid of the Children’s Hospital Foundation.

All you need is $30 for the buy-in, with $20 to be put ­towards the prize pool, $5 to the cause and another $5 ­towards food, with canapes to be served on the night.

Venue manager, Brent Prendergast looked forward to making a positive impact on the foundation.

“We like to give back wherever we can,” Mr Prendergast said.

He was confident the event would attract many film fans and patrons alike, as other fundraising events had done in the past.

“We have a good local crowd that supports our events,” he said.

“We’re looking forward to putting some dollars towards the cause.”

It is not the first ­fundraising effort by the North Rockhampton venue, which was recently named the Top Queensland ALH Group fundraising venue for the 2019 U.G.L.Y Bartender event after raising more than $22,200.

Head along to the Glenmore Tavern from 7.30pm on December 31 to live out your inner British Secret Service agent dream.

Enjoy the coveted role ahead of the 25th Bond Film and perhaps Daniel Craig’s final assignment as 007, No Time to Die which flies into cinemas across Australia on April 8.

If you’d like to play your cards right at the poker table, phone the venue on (07) 4928 0455 for more information.