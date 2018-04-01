'Shame on you': Coast Mum attacked for using disabled park

Shanell Beriman and her daughter Hailee,13, received an unpleasant note on their car after parking in a disabled car park.

A SUNSHINE Coast mum has fired back at the anonymous author of an ignorant note accusing her of taking advantage of a disabled parking space.

Shanell Beriman has a permit to park in disability spaces because her daughter, Hailee Wallace, suffers from joint hyper-mobility syndrome and a rare genetic disease, glycogen storage disease, affecting her heart liver and muscles.

Hailee's muscles are slowly weakening to the point where she cannot get out of bed for days at a time.

The 13-year-old is wheelchair bound most days.

But on Friday the teen felt well enough to walk from the car to the shops at Caloundra Stockland with her mum.

It's not often Hailee has days like these.

The teen loves being able to walk and said it made her feel like "a normal person".

The note read: "Why are you parking in a disabled carpark when both you and your daughter are perfectly capable of walking???? Wrong - shame on you for using the sticker ungraciously".

Ms Beriman said she wanted to get the full story out in the open so the author of the note would have all their questions answered.

"Now, I'm sure there would not have been an issue if I had of pulled out the wheelchair...but (that day) my daughter was having a good day and therefore she did not use the wheelchair for our quick trip into Kmart," she said.

"I try to make her walk short distances where possible and when possible, though she does fatigue easily and quickly.

"Unfortunately, part of her disease is a muscular dystrophy making some parts of life very difficult. Her muscles are wasting away making day-to-day tasks very difficult.

"There has been four days in the past two weeks that she was unable to even get out of bed, crying in pain; but of course, they didn't know this."

Ms Beriman said her daughter was constantly in hospital. She regularly had therapy and treatments for both physical pain and mental well-being.

Most days Hailee has to be fed from a gastronomy tube in her stomach. For the first three years of her life she was fed through a nasal gastric tube.

"But they wouldn't have known this from their visual assumptions," Ms Beriman said.

"She is extremely lucky to be alive.

"She is connected to a pump all night, every night that keeps her alive and has done all of her life; of course, you wouldn't have known this either."

Ms Beriman questioned why the author of the note didn't just come up and ask her to her face.

"I would have happily explained," she said.

"Or they also could have left a number and I would have contacted them to ease your mind...not that I needed to."

She hoped in the future people would not be so quick to judge.

"You never know a person's story by looking at them."

"How could somebody be so judgemental, they don't know what we have been through."

Hailee said it was very disrespectful for the person to leave the note.