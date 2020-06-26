‘SHAMEFUL’: Rocky’s DV crisis amid alleged mum’s murder

Karen Gilliland, 42, was tragically stabbed to death in her Brae Street, The Range, Rockhampton home on Tuesday, 23 June, 2020.

ROCKHAMPTON is a region in the midst of a significant domestic violence crisis, one that AnglicareCQ CEO Carol Godwin slammed as “shameful.”

Ms Godwin’s strong words come in response to this week’s devastating incident where Rockhampton mother-of-three Karen Gilliland was allegedly murdered at the hands of her estranged husband.

“Australia is a country in which statistics show one woman will die at the hands of a current or previous partner every week.”

“We’re 26 weeks into 2020, and the tragic loss experienced within our community this week is the 24th death of a woman due to alleged domestic or family violence,” she said.

AnglicareCQ CEO Carol Godwin labels Central Queensland's domestic violence rate as "shameful."

Queensland Courts reported between 2019 to May 2020, a concerning 760 individuals in the region applied for protection orders – 77 per cent of those female.

Tragically, more than 1300 Domestic Violence charges were also lodged, making Rockhampton the fifth highest location across Queensland struggling with the crisis.

“It is shameful, that as a region, Central Queensland, and Rockhampton in particular, consistently reflect some of the highest statistics of domestic and family violence across our state.”

Ms Godwin paid further tribute to Mrs Gilliland, saying Rockhampton lost a valued community member this week in what should have been preventable circumstances.

“This woman was a mother, and a caregiver, and a friend, and a family member. The ripple effects of her tragic death, will be felt by those who loved her for years to come, with the family and children carrying the trauma of this loss for the rest of their lives.”

She added that both as individuals and a community, more needed to be done in the battle against domestic violence.

Nigel Gilliland is accused and charged with the murder of estranged wife Karen Gilliland.

“Domestic and family violence has been, and continues to be, a significant issue across CQ, and most specifically Rockhampton for several years now,” she said.

She said it was evident through both statistics and reports current measures used were not enough to ensure the safety of women and children experiencing domestic and family violence.

“We need to do more. We need to ensure that perpetrators of violence are held to account for their behaviour,” Ms Godwin said.

“Wherever possible, and as early as possible, appropriate interventions need to be mandated to support positive changes that might prevent future tragic losses.”

Plans to hold a vigil honouring the life of Mrs Gilliland, 42, have yet to be confirmed.

If you or someone you know is experiencing domestic or family violence, you can contact 1800RESPECT on 1800 737 732 or visit www.1800respect.org.au for information.