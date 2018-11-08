Mumford a picture of dedication since video

SHANE Mumford's boxing promoter Ricky Nixon says the ruckman has dedicated himself to his family and renewed professionalism since his cocaine video was filmed.

Mumford has been fined $25,000 and suspended for two AFL rounds after the emergence of a 2015 video showing him snorting cocaine, with the Giants almost certain to re-draft him in coming weeks.

Nixon announced Mumford's new fight opponent, with the premiership ruckman to take on former UFC fighter Jeff King in Sydney on November 17.

King has had two professional fights after 30 UFC fights and like Mumford is finding his way in the boxing game.

Nixon said Mumford hadn't ruled out continuing with his boxing career even if he was re-listed by the Giants as early as December 1, with another potential fight in six weeks.

Mumford will step up his boxing training in the next fortnight ahead of his second professional fight, which will give him an indication of whether his body can again handle the rigours of AFL again.

Shane Mumford wins his first professional boxing bout. Picture: Lawrence Pinder

Former AFL player agent Nixon, who has battled his own personal issues, said Mumford deserved a second chance.

"The video was three years ago and he has moved on from that phase of his life," Nixon said.

"He has been quite settled in the 18 months since I have known him. He has got a baby and a great wife (Eva Konta) who is all about him being settled down and not being a party boy.

"I haven't seen any sign of this. If anything I have seen total dedication.

"That's a good sign for GWS, that he really wants to play again and I reckon he will play. That is my gut feel.

Shane Mumford has been working as an assistant coach at GWS. Picture: David Swift

"What I have seen in the last 18 months is absolute professionalism and dedication to training. His heart lies in footy, as well as boxing and I really think he can make a significant impact at GWS next year."

The Giants handed down his penalty on Melbourne Cup eve, which included his suspension and accepting a voluntary drug strike for the 2019 season.

He will also undertake a program of community work focused on mental health and drug rehab and take on a drug and alcohol program.

The Giants need more ruck back up, having re-signed Dawson Simpson with academy ruckman Kieren Briggs likely to be taken mid-way through the November draft.