Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Shane Warne wants first-class cricketers to visit schools around the country.
Shane Warne wants first-class cricketers to visit schools around the country.
Cricket

Back to school: Warne’s solution for grassroot concerns

23rd Oct 2018 11:06 AM

SHANE Warne has called on Australia's first-class cricketers to go back to school in an effort to bolster the game at a grassroots level.

Warne raised concerns over the state of grassroots, club and first-class cricket in an interview on ABC's 7:30 Report, which will run on Tuesday night, saying Australian cricket was "struggling" and "pretty ordinary."

He believes part of the solution is for the country's first-class cricketers to visit schools, citing his own experience seeing Dean Jones, Merv Hughes and Simon O'Donnell as a youngster in Victoria.

"I don't think there's enough first-class cricketers getting into school cricket and inspiring people and talking to young boys and girls to say cricket's a great game and this is why, teaching them techniques," Warne told the 7:30 Report.

"Yes, they're busy…but you've got to find time and you have to find a way to make sure that school programs have opportunities for boys and girls."

Mitchell Starc was withdrawn midway through a Sheffield Shield match in 2016.
Mitchell Starc was withdrawn midway through a Sheffield Shield match in 2016.

Warne also criticised the treatment of the Sheffield Shield, alluding to a 2016 incident where Mitchell Starc was withdrawn midway during a match for NSW against Queensland ahead of the first Test of the summer.

"I think Cricket Australia at the moment are devaluing Shield cricket, and the reason I say that is, some players are playing one innings of the game, they'll bowl for 10 or 15 overs and they'll say, 'That's it, stop now,' pull them out of a game and just let someone else play."

Every ODI and T20I ad-break free during play exclusively in 4K on Foxtel this November. Get Sport HD + Entertainment with no lock in contract and no iQ4 set up costs. Get Foxtel Sport. T&C's Apply.

Related Items

Show More
7:30 report cricket australia dean jones merv hughes shane warne sheffield shield

Top Stories

    No refund on $250K GKI crypto currency bid

    premium_icon No refund on $250K GKI crypto currency bid

    Business 'HE sold over $100m worth of assets, I think he can afford to give our deposit back': Terry Agnew says the non-refundable option fee is part of business

    REVEALED: JMK cashflow concerns months before collapse

    premium_icon REVEALED: JMK cashflow concerns months before collapse

    Business The date for the first creditors meeting has been announced

    Labor candidate advocates for federal funding towards GKI

    premium_icon Labor candidate advocates for federal funding towards GKI

    Politics Funding GKI infrastructure destined to be a federal election issue.

    Bad blood spills in brutal prison yard bashing

    premium_icon Bad blood spills in brutal prison yard bashing

    Crime His greatest fear became reality on his first day in jail.

    Local Partners