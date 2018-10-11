Warne on teammates: ‘Makes me puke’

JULY 9, 2001 : L-R Steve Waugh, Shane Warne & Glenn McGrath at Wimbledon Championships 09/07/01 for men's singles final Rafter v Ivanisevic. Cricket page96JULY 9, 2001 : L-R Steve Waugh, Shane Warne & Glenn McGrath at Wimbledon Championships 09/07/01 for men's singles final Rafter v Ivanisevic. Cricket

IT'S safe to say most Aussie sports fans will agree the iconic baggy green is more sacred than the crown jewels.

The famous dark green cap - handed out to just 455 men in over 140 years of the sport - goes hand-in-hand with most great Test cricketing stories.

If you ever needed reminding of the importance placed on a piece of fabric, take a look at the miniature ceremony, accompanied by a speech from a former player, held each and every time a player makes their debut.

Tales of current Australian coach Justin Langer sleeping with his prized cap sit atop the pile of bizarre baggy green worship stories.

But Shane Warne simply couldn't give a damn about all that pomp.

Speaking on BBC Radio overnight, the 145-Test star shredded his former teammates' obsession with the cap. While reassuring he always valued playing for Australia, the former legspinner stressed that what you wore on your head had nothing to do with how much you loved performing for your country.

"I was embarrassed about some of the verbal diarrhoea that came out about the baggy green cap. I believed you didn't need a baggy green cap to say that you loved playing cricket for Australia," Warne said.

"Myself and Mark Waugh loved wearing a white floppy hat, it helped with sun protection and it felt more comfortable on our head. The green baggy was too tight, we didn't like the look of it on our heads.

"The ultimate embarrassment was when Steve Waugh - when we went to watch Pat Rafter at Wimbledon - and he wanted the whole team to wear it. And I looked at Mark and he said 'I am not wearing that.'

Warne agreed.

Wimbledon 2001: Waugh looks thrilled.

"So the guys (who) idolised Steve Waugh, Langer, Hayden Gilchrist, those type of guys, all wore the baggy green cap to Wimbledon," Warne scorned. "To think that these grown men wore green baggy caps to Wimbledon! So I refused.

"Looking back at some of those photos ... it was embarrassing to watch."

Taking a look back at Warne's career in photographs, it's tough to find an image of the nation's leading wicket taker taking the field without his floppy.

Warne didn’t want no sunburnt ears.

WARNE RIPS INTO WAUGH ... AGAIN

Warne labelled former skipper Waugh the most selfish player he ever played with in his latest book, No Spin.

The former Aussie spinner detailed the day their already fractured relationship broke down.

Warne, who was Waugh's deputy during the 1999 tour of the West Indies, was struggling with the ball after coming back from a shoulder operation.

Windies legend Brian Lara made short work of the stocky leggie as the home side rocketed to a 2-1 lead.

Waugh thought Warne should be dropped from the side for the next Test as the tourists tried to salvage a series draw.

"I was vice-captain and bowling pretty ordinary and Tugga (Waugh) opened the selection meeting between the two of us and Geoff Marsh, the coach, by saying, 'Warney, I don't think you should play this next Test'," Warne wrote.

"'I think Warney should play, mate,' said Geoff.

"'Well, I'm captain and I don't agree,' said Steve. Silence.

"Swampy (Marsh) suggested we ask Allan Border, who was in Antigua with a tour group. So we found him and got him in that evening. All the boys were waiting for a team meeting to begin.

"'Jesus Christ, I back Warney every time,' AB said. 'The situation is made for him. Anyway, we owe him. Think of what he's done for Australian cricket. We need to show faith.'

"Then Steve said, 'No, I appreciate your thoughts, AB, but Warney's not playing. I'm going with my gut here. Sorry, guys.'

"Disappointed is not a strong enough word. When the crunch came Tugga didn't support me, and I felt so totally let down by someone who I had supported big time and was also a good friend."

Warne said he lost "a bit of respect" for Waugh after the encounter

"I believe he should have backed me - as I always believe the art of captaincy is to support your players and back them every time," he said.

"Steve Waugh was the most selfish player I ever played with and was only worried about averaging 50. It was about a lack of loyalty. Pretty childish, I know, but that's the way it was."