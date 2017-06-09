Shane's trading 35 years of cars for cattle

SHANE Edminstone has given up his job of 35 years to run an almost 5000- hectare property at Dingo.

Despite working at local Holden dealer Lawrence's Holden, Shane is no stranger to the cattle industry.

He and his wife Narelle took over the family property 17 years ago and ran it part-time while living and working in Rocky.

But now with his youngest daughter turning 18, Shane has decided to run the property full-time.

The family was all present at the CQLX saleyards in Gracemere yesterday to offload a deck of cattle from what has been a good season for them so far.

"We very rarely come out to the saleyards, we try and sell ours straight to the feedlots,” Shane said.

"You're sort of guarenteed a better market I think, it just works better for us, but it's not for everyone.

"But these (cattle) we have here today are just extras, a bit of rubbish we had left over.

"One lot has already sold so it should be right.”

The family runs a mixed breed out at Springton and has enjoyed what the year has had to offer so far.

"We run Brahman cows with Euro bulls on top of them, it's a fairly good product I think,” Shane said.

"The season has been great as well.

"If we could pick a time to go out there (Springton), now would be the time.

"All the rain fell at the right time for us, we've had a couple of good years but this year is probably better than last.”

Shane said having managed the family property from Rockhampton for such a long time it was nice to have a chance to focus solely on the project.

"I used to work a Lawrence's, the Holden dealer and I finished up there the other day,” he said.

"I've done that for 35 years at Lawrence's and when my youngest daughter finished school I said 'that's it, time to quit' and give it a crack full-time.

"It's going great now, we're living the dream.”