Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Shannon Noll ahead of tonight's performance.
Shannon Noll ahead of tonight's performance.
News

Shannon Noll hits the Rocky Show arena tonight

Sean Fox
by
11th Jun 2019 3:39 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

WHEN Australian music sensation, Shannon Noll hits centre stage at Rockhampton Showgrounds tonight, you can expect a semi-acoustic set of his greatest hits and new material.

The What About Me hit-maker spoke with The Morning Bulletin to discuss his Rockhampton visit, music, touring and his family.

"We have a lot of fun with the show, and it's been going well everywhere we've been, so hopefully everyone comes along,” he said.

Last year, the rocker released his latest batch of material on album number five, Unbroken.

Two of Noll's latest tracks, Who Am I and Southern Skies have been received well from his fans across the country.

"This album is different in the sense that I've written about things I'm passionate about,” he said.

"One of them is my love for Australia...they've resonated with the crowd,” he said.

"Live music and performing is what I always did mostly before studio work or promotion, I played in pubs to master my craft...the stage is where I feel most comfortable.”

Shannon and his wife, Rochelle welcomed their baby boy Colton in December, and being a father has influenced his craft.

"You always want to release music that you can still be proud of 10 or 20 years down the track,” he said.

You can catch Shannon Noll live when he performs for his Central Queensland fans at the Rockhampton Showgrounds arena stage from 8pm.

getting out rockhampton show 2019 shannon noll tmbentertainment
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Top Stories

    CQ growers awarded for world's first robotic mango harvester

    premium_icon CQ growers awarded for world's first robotic mango harvester

    Rural Partnered with CQUni to develop autonomous machine and sensor which monitors flowering to predict maturity

    Queensland Budget 2019: What's Rockhampton getting

    premium_icon Queensland Budget 2019: What's Rockhampton getting

    Politics Treasurer Jackie Trad reveals spending for central Queensland

    What does an idol star and spinning horses have in common?

    premium_icon What does an idol star and spinning horses have in common?

    News Rocky set to get beefier thanks to tricksters and a returning event.

    Southern investors a good influence on the economy

    premium_icon Southern investors a good influence on the economy

    Property Buyers are hesitant to buy properties and are doing their research