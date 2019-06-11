Shannon Noll hits the Rocky Show arena tonight

WHEN Australian music sensation, Shannon Noll hits centre stage at Rockhampton Showgrounds tonight, you can expect a semi-acoustic set of his greatest hits and new material.

The What About Me hit-maker spoke with The Morning Bulletin to discuss his Rockhampton visit, music, touring and his family.

"We have a lot of fun with the show, and it's been going well everywhere we've been, so hopefully everyone comes along,” he said.

Last year, the rocker released his latest batch of material on album number five, Unbroken.

Two of Noll's latest tracks, Who Am I and Southern Skies have been received well from his fans across the country.

"This album is different in the sense that I've written about things I'm passionate about,” he said.

"One of them is my love for Australia...they've resonated with the crowd,” he said.

"Live music and performing is what I always did mostly before studio work or promotion, I played in pubs to master my craft...the stage is where I feel most comfortable.”

Shannon and his wife, Rochelle welcomed their baby boy Colton in December, and being a father has influenced his craft.

"You always want to release music that you can still be proud of 10 or 20 years down the track,” he said.

You can catch Shannon Noll live when he performs for his Central Queensland fans at the Rockhampton Showgrounds arena stage from 8pm.