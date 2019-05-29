Shannon Noll leads huge line-up of entertainment

Shannon Noll will perform for crowds at the 2019 Rockhampton Show.

THE countdown is on to the Rockhampton Show on Wednesday, June 12.

Twelve days and counting, this year's event will see the return of everyone's favourite rides, sideshows, showbags and show food to the Rockhampton Showgrounds.

There is an unprecedented $5 entry fee.

This year, no expense has been spared for entertainment and Shannon Noll will perform at the showgrounds on opening night.

The What About Me hit-maker will serenade the crowds from the Rocky Show arena stage where you can also expect magic from Team D-Max who will wow spectators with their precision driving performance.

Entertainment

Stockland Rockhampton Fashion Pavilion

RESTA Snake and Reptile Show

Melvilles Petting Zoo - proudly sponsored by Mr Real Estate

The Crackup Sisters

Bubble Muffin Cooking Classes

Street Science

Fireworks and Laser Show - Fire and Light Ignite Rockhampton

Rooftop Express

D-MAX Precision Driving

Shannon Noll