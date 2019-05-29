Shannon Noll leads huge line-up of entertainment
THE countdown is on to the Rockhampton Show on Wednesday, June 12.
Twelve days and counting, this year's event will see the return of everyone's favourite rides, sideshows, showbags and show food to the Rockhampton Showgrounds.
There is an unprecedented $5 entry fee.
This year, no expense has been spared for entertainment and Shannon Noll will perform at the showgrounds on opening night.
The What About Me hit-maker will serenade the crowds from the Rocky Show arena stage where you can also expect magic from Team D-Max who will wow spectators with their precision driving performance.
You can keep an eye on the Rockhampton Show Facebook page.
Visit www.rockyshow.com.au for more information and the full program.
Entertainment
Stockland Rockhampton Fashion Pavilion
RESTA Snake and Reptile Show
Melvilles Petting Zoo - proudly sponsored by Mr Real Estate
The Crackup Sisters
Bubble Muffin Cooking Classes
Street Science
Fireworks and Laser Show - Fire and Light Ignite Rockhampton
Rooftop Express
D-MAX Precision Driving
Shannon Noll