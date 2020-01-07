Shaping the community for a better future

Leo Honek is running for the position of councillor at the upcoming Livingstone Shire elections. Picture: Contributed

BORN and raised on the Capricorn Coast and known for his work in the arts and community, Leo Honek says now is the time to step up and give more to the region as a councillor at the Livingstone Shire table.

Having spent most of his life in the area and having travelled extensively, it was here in the Livingstone Shire that Leo and his partner Catherine decided to raise their three children because they love the lifestyle and the community.

Leo said he decided to run for council because he wants to represent the community he calls home and help shape our future as a shire.

“This area is full of unique natural beauty and attractions and possesses all the ingredients to turn the Livingstone Shire into a thriving eco-tourism hub,” Leo said.

“Where else can you explore the reef on a tropical island, go swimming in freshwater rainforest creeks, go four-wheel driving up the beach, feed a crocodile, and visit amazing natural caves, all within a 100km radius?

“I believe we just need a cohesive message to tie it all together, and better strategy for marketing the area for now and into the future.

“I also feel we should be trying harder to diversify the local economy.

“We are already taking steps in the right direction with programs such as the Start-up Onramp, which equips first-time business owners with the essential skills to launch and grow a scalable business that could create future employment opportunities in the area.

“Livingstone Shire has some of the best farming land in the country and we should really be encouraging small-scale farming and cottage industries in rural areas.

“Look at High Valley Dawn permaculture farm which has become a great addition to the area, creating an attraction and providing the area with organic produce.

“I was excited to see the announcement of the new pineapple facility to be opened in Hidden Valley. This is exactly the kind of sensible action we need to see more of.”

The burning issue of rates rises is a high priority for Leo, who believes the next table of councillors should come up with a strategy to avoid the consistent rises in rates.

“Whether that be achieved by future attractions sustaining themselves financially, or council investing in income-producing assets to offset rates charges, all options should be considered,” he said.

“I’m also sure everyone is acutely aware of the rise of disaffected youth in the area, which inevitably leads to an increase in crime.

“Council needs focus on tackling this issue and it’s vital that we implement some preventative measures before the situation gets any worse.”

Leo comes with a wealth of experience and knowledge of the region and is ready to share his skill set.

“I have experience in making group decisions that affect the wider community, through my role on the RADF (Regional Arts and Development Fund) assessment panel,” he said.

“I’ve travelled the world and come back here because it just doesn’t get any better; I’d like to help ensure that the Capricorn Coast remains a great place to live.

“I have been an active member of the Rural Fire Brigade since moving back to Byfield in 2014.

“Community building is vital to the strength of our ­region for all ages across the shire. Over the last six years, my work has been focused around this core strength.

“I believe that a sense of community is extremely important for mental health and emotional wellbeing. Whether it’s being part of a sporting club, church, or just getting to know your neighbours, a sense of belonging is vital for our wellbeing.

“As the director of Tropical Bloom Festival, I am comfortable taking on ambitious projects and completing them successfully.

“Over the last five years I have grown an annual festival from 170 people to over 1200, built my own house, and helped to set up and grow two businesses while raising my family.

“I have common sense, practicality, honesty, open-mindedness and plenty of youthful energy to do what is required in the role of ­councillor, will bring a fresh voice to the table and the ability to truly listen to all residents.

“My intentions are simply to help make the Livingstone Shire the best place it can be for our children to grow up into happy, well-rounded people.

“This area is diverse and unique, and we all have our own economic and political points of view.

“The one thing that brings us all together is that we live here because we love it.

“We need to ensure we move forward in a way that leaves our natural beauty intact and our economy strong enough to support our future generations.”

FACTBOX

Livingstone Shire Candidates for the 2030 Local Government elections

Candidates so far:

MAYOR

Bill Ludwig

Andy Ireland

COUNCILLORS

Andrea Friend

Leah Grice

Nigel Hutton

Adam Belot

Pat Eastwood

Rhodes Watson

Glenda Mather

Bernadette Melrose

Robson Wovat

Rachel Pilcher-Willson

Leo Honek

