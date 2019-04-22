Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
SHARING: Darien Brown said the only way to find affordable accommodation with a great location on the Sunshine Coast was to move in with friends.
SHARING: Darien Brown said the only way to find affordable accommodation with a great location on the Sunshine Coast was to move in with friends. Warren Lynam
Property

Share houses the only way to afford rent squeeze

Kristen Booth
by
22nd Apr 2019 4:30 AM | Updated: 7:22 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

SHARED accommodation is becoming an increasingly popular option for young people living on the Coast.

Darien Brown recently moved in with two of her friends to afford to live in Maroochydore.

"It works well because we split the rent and bills three ways and I think that's the only way young people, especially people studying, can afford to live independently," she said.

Close proximity to work and the beach topped her priority list but that also meant higher rent.

"Most young people want to be as close as possible to the beach, coffee shops, restaurants and night life," Ms Brown said. "For me location was really important because I didn't want to be driving far for work because that's just an added cost."

Ms Brown said sharing rent was a great option that allowed young people to live in great locations and still afford to go out for "avocado on toast most Sunday mornings".

editors picks housing crisis share housing
The Sunshine Coast Daily

Top Stories

    First class conference and sporting hub for Cap coast

    premium_icon First class conference and sporting hub for Cap coast

    News CAPRICORN Coast could benefit from a $20 million investment by a re-elected Coalition Government.

    • 22nd Apr 2019 7:18 AM
    PREDATOR: Listen to episode 1 here

    PREDATOR: Listen to episode 1 here

    Crime The crime that rocked a small community

    Katter's party reveal big plans for Senate balance of power

    premium_icon Katter's party reveal big plans for Senate balance of power

    Politics They visited the Bully to spruik an alternative vision for Australia

    Thousands turn out for Red Hot concert

    premium_icon Thousands turn out for Red Hot concert

    News GALLERY: Crowd favourite Darryl Braithwaite was a big hit