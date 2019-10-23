Share your favourite photos of the Botanic Gardens

DO YOU have a great photo from the Rockhampton Botanic Gardens? Perhaps one from an old family album of a childhood picnic under the banyan trees, a flower that caught your eye, or even your grandparents at the gardens as newlyweds?

Rockhampton Regional Council is asking residents to share their favourite photos of one of our region’s most loved areas to help celebrate the Botanic Gardens’ 150th anniversary. Printed photos will be copied and the original will be returned to you. Mayor Margaret Strelow said the Botanic Gardens are deeply important to the Rockhampton community. “The Gardens are almost as old as our region itself, with the area first reserved only 11 years after Rockhampton was established,” Cr Strelow said.

“The Botanic Gardens have grown as our region has grown, and over the years they have been the backdrop for family outings, celebrations, memorials, and milestones — not to mention morning jogs and lazy afternoons.

“This year, we are celebrating the history of the gardens, and we’re asking the community to share their favourite photographs of this special place. In particular we are asking for photos that show how the site has changed and evolved over the years.

“Of course, as part of the celebrations, we’ll also be looking forward to the future, and we’ll be putting some work into the gardens to ensure they continue to serve as a sanctuary for our community.

“We’ll be installing new workings in the floral clock, a new gazebo based on the original finch aviaries, and renewing some of the footpaths.

“We will also be hosting an event to celebrate the gardens in coming months — so keep an ear out for more details!”

Photos can be brought in to any of the council’s libraries or Customer Services Centres, or submitted online.

Photos can be submitted until Friday, November 15.