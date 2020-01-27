Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Swimmers have been called from the water and beaches closed on the Sunshine Coast with three shark sightings in two days.
Swimmers have been called from the water and beaches closed on the Sunshine Coast with three shark sightings in two days.
Breaking

Shark alarm: Third sighting in days at popular beach

by Cormac Pearson
27th Jan 2020 12:42 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A SHARK estimated to be 2m long was spotted at Noosa Main Beach around 8.30am this morning.

A paddle-boarder and an off-duty lifeguard saw the shark swimming about 50m off shore.

The beach was closed until 9.30am, with no sign of the shark since.

This is the third sighting in two days in Noosa.

A shark was sighted at Sunshine Beach, just south of Noosa yesterday afternoon, with the beach closed.

People were also evacuated from the water at Noosa West beach yesterday afternoon about 5.20pm after a sighting.

noosa shark alert sharks sunshine coast

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        LNP angst over updated Rookwood Weir timeline

        premium_icon LNP angst over updated Rookwood Weir timeline

        News There is going to be a wait before we get clarity regarding the project.

        PHOTO GALLERY: Celebrating Australia Day on the coast

        premium_icon PHOTO GALLERY: Celebrating Australia Day on the coast

        News There was plenty of fun to be had on Yeppoon’s foreshore yesterday.

        New furry-friendly business opens in town

        premium_icon New furry-friendly business opens in town

        News The shop plans to sell birds, fish and guinea pigs and will specialise in tailored...

        Youngter’s big hearted gesture for Rocky Zoo

        premium_icon Youngter’s big hearted gesture for Rocky Zoo

        News Six-year-old’s plan to collect and recycle cans, with hopes to later cash them in...