Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

Shark attacks take $61m bite out of Whitsundays tourism

Domanii Cameron
by and Domanii Cameron
20th Jan 2020 10:33 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

 

TOURISM in the Whitsundays has suffered a $61 million hit since several people were attacked by sharks.

New figures reveal the number of international visitors dropped by 20,677 in the year after September 2018.

LNP tourism spokesman David Crisafulli claimed the attacks, which saw one man lose his life in November 2018, played a major role in the drop in visitors and called for immediate action on shark management.

LNP tourism spokesman David Crisafulli.
LNP tourism spokesman David Crisafulli.

Tourism Whitsundays CEO Tash Wheeler said while it was disappointing to see an overall decline in international visitation, the region saw strong growth from the North American market which had increased by 6.5 per cent.

"Research shows this market to be a high-end traveller and with the reopening of some of our iconic island resorts and other redevelopments the region has undergone over the past 18 months, it's clear this market has taken notice," she said.

"It's essential to note international destination travel trends, and other geopolitical influences all have a huge impact on international visitation, we don't believe the decline can be aligned with just one factor."

Ms Wheeler said total domestic visitation had increased by 3.5 per cent for the same period.

Three people were attacked by sharks in Cid Harbour in the Whitsundays in 2018, including two incidents in September and one in November.

Mr Crisafulli said sharks weren't the only reason for the decline, and regions needed to have the flexibility to market their points of difference at a grassroots level.

Acting Tourism Minister Grace Grace. (AAP Image/Glenn Hunt)
Acting Tourism Minister Grace Grace. (AAP Image/Glenn Hunt)

Acting Tourism Minister Grace Grace said the Government was working hard to ensure more tourists were attracted, citing several recent international campaigns.

"Just this week we launched new campaigns in North America and Europe while we market aggressively in China to maximise visitor spend over the Chinese New Year period," she said.

"We also announced a new campaign for the Whitsundays yesterday (Friday).

"The second phase of the Wonders of the Whitsundays initiative kicked off, following the runaway success of phase one last year which drove more than 2000 bookings and generated $3.5 million in sales for local tourism operators.

"Many factors have combined to create some challenging circumstances for these regions."

More Stories

Show More
lnp politics shark attacks

Just In

    All the SAG Award winners

    All the SAG Award winners
    • 20th Jan 2020 11:37 AM

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Armed robbery in carpark at 2am, car found burnt out

        premium_icon Armed robbery in carpark at 2am, car found burnt out

        News The offender attempted to drag the victim out of the vehicle and threatened him with a knife.

        • 20th Jan 2020 10:42 AM
        Business is booming on the Barrier Reef

        premium_icon Business is booming on the Barrier Reef

        News Data shows South Great Barrier Reef is fast becoming a tourist hotspot

        15+ properties snapped up in New Year buying frenzy

        premium_icon 15+ properties snapped up in New Year buying frenzy

        Property The large number of sales shows no shortage of buyers looking to close a deal in...

        Break ins reported throughout cars, homes in estates

        premium_icon Break ins reported throughout cars, homes in estates

        News A 2003 green Holden Commodore was stolen and remains missing.