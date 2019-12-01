Shark bites man snorkelling at Queensland beach

A man was transported to hospital after being bitten by a shark last night at Bargara.

A MAN who went for a night time snorkel near Bargara last night was bitten by a shark.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokesman said the patient suffered additional chest injuries from the tussle with the shark.

Paramedics were called to Windemere and Rifle Range Road just after 7pm to treat one man with minor lacerations to the foot.

The spokesman said the patient went home and attempted to transport themselves to hospital, though eventually changed their mind and called an ambulance.

The patient was transported to Bundaberg hospital in a stable condition with a critical care paramedic on board for transport.