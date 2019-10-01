Shark Drumline removal sparks concern across Queensland

Sharklines at the northern end of the Coast before the decision to remove

CONCERN is mounting about the decision to remove 173 shark drumlines within the Great Barrier Reef Marine Park and for the Capricorn Coast that equates to the former 53 drumlines being reduced to just 7.

Capricorn Enterprise CEO Mary Carroll said the last thing she wants to see is people not making use of the region’s beautiful waters, but it does mean that taking adequate precautions are more important than ever.

“Until the politicians can sort this mess out, swimmers are always encouraged to swim between the flags, don’t swim at dusk or dawn, and don’t swim where fish are being cleaned,” Ms Carroll said.

“Swimming around the Keppel’s in the crystal-clear waters continues to be a favourite for locals and visitors where there is no need for drumlines and fortunately, we have the Yeppoon Lagoon which is a firm favourite on the mainland.

“Many of us and our canines like to swim along our Capricorn Coast beaches, so it seems that Lammermoor Beach is going to get even more popular in the short to medium term.”

Member for Keppel Brittany Lauga said 2 extra drumlines were going into the water at Lammermoor Beach, taking the number of drumlines on that beach from 5 to 7.

“The Palaszczuk Government is 100 per cent committed to the safety of swimmers at our beaches and these extra drumlines are an important contribution to that,” Ms Lauga said.

“The deployment of additional drumlines outside the Great Barrier Reef Marine Park followed last week’s Federal Court decision which meant that all sharks caught within the marine park must now be tagged and released alive within 24 hours.

“The government are committed to trialling alternatives but don’t believe that SMART drumlines, which have been trialled in other states, are appropriate in the Great Barrier Reef.”

In April, the Humane Society International won an appeal with the Administrative Appeals Tribunal (AAT) about a decision by GBRMPA to approve the continuation of the Qld Governments’ Shark Control Program in the Marine Park.

The Qld Shark Control Program has been implemented since 1962, with one death in Queensland from shark attack. Last year, 557 Sharks were killed in the Queensland Shark Control Program.

In September, the Federal Court dismissed the Department’s appeal and upheld the AAT decision and conditions, which means any shark caught must be tagged and released alive.

State government contractors are now in the process of removing 173 Shark Drumlines within the Great Barrier Reef Marine Park.

There was originally a total of 53 Drumlines along the Capricorn Coast according to the Capricorn Coast North and South maps provided by the Department of Agriculture and Fisheries (Qld Shark Control Program).

5 at Farnborough Beach, 5 at Yeppoon Main Beach, 6 around the Cooee Bay headland, 10 at Lammermoor Beach, 6 at Kemp Beach, 5 at Mulambin Beach, 5 at Tanby, 4 at Fisherman’s Beach Emu Park and 7 at Zilzie Beach.

Now there will only be 7 along Lammermoor Beach.

Ms Carroll said the political debate continues as swimmers and recreational users of the region’s waterways are left in limbo.

“The State Labor Government say contractors cannot tag and release sharks without specialised equipment and training. A vet would also need to be required to be present to ensure the wellbeing of the animal,” she said.

“Therefore, one cannot leave the sharks caught on the drumlines, because that would attract more sharks and defeat the purpose. Until technology can be trialled and a safe system implemented to uphold the Federal court ruling, the drumlines need to be removed.

“The State Opposition say Labor’s Scientific Working Group discussed a SMART (Shark Management Alert in Real Time) drumline trial in Queensland in November 2018 and that NSW has safely used SMART drumlines since 2015.

“The LNP has pledged $15 Million over three years (should they win the next State election) to implement 100 SMART drumlines in the Great Barrier Reef Marine Park Authority waters.

“Let’s hope this happens sooner rather than later to ensure both residents and visitors to all the regions affected will continue to enjoy the use of our natural resources.”