EQUIPMENT REMOVED: Shark protection equipment will be removed from Mackay's coastline in anticipation of severe weather conditions.
Shark equipment removed as Cyclone Owen returns

by Nick Wright
13th Dec 2018 7:30 AM
WITH cyclonic weather conditions expected to impact the region this weekend, shark protection equipment will be removed from beaches along the Queensland coast as a result.

As the reformed Tropical Cyclone Owen makes its way along the north-eastern coast, the initiative is precautionary and in keeping with the predicted path of the surging system.

Fisheries Queensland acting manager of the Shark Control Program Sam Fary said nets and drumlines in Mackay would be removed over the next two days.

He said there was a small window of opportunity to safely remove the equipment before the severe conditions hit the region.

Mr Fary said the high seas that accompany storms of this nature could cause equipment to come adrift, and that would present future danger to swimmers and boats in the aftermath.

"The nets and drum lines will be coming out over the next few days, due to the winds that are predicted on the low that is moving down the coast," Mr Fary said. "We're going to continue to monitor the system over the 24 to 48 hours and the shark patrol gear will go back in the water once it is safe to do so."

