Shark me, it’s snack time! Crocs in tussle on river

A RIVER shark has been gobbled up by hungry crocodiles and caught on camera by stunned tourists.

Kai Elmas and Indya Wilson caught the scene on camera. The stunning photos at Cahills Crossing capture a jostle between a handful of hungry snappy reptiles for the 1m long shark in the muddy waters of the East Alligator River.

In the end, a large saltie downed the shark after winning the fight.

Mr Elmas and Ms Wilson were expecting to see crocodiles munch on barramundi when they visited Cahills Crossing but got more than they bargained for.

"It was pretty shocking we didn't even know there were sharks there, so to see a shark being eaten by a croc was a lot," Ms Wilson said.

Mr Elmas said a smaller croc surfaced with the shark before larger ones ripped the shark from the jaws of the saltie.

"It was a bit of a frenzy, initially I didn't think it was a shark and thought it was a barra," Mr Elmas said.

"It looked like the small one grabbed it and that brought in four or five other crocs and the larger one grabbed it."

A saltie at Cahills Crossing chowed down on a river shark, putting on a show for Kai Elmas and Indya Wilson. Picture: Kai Elmas

Mr Elmas said seeing the crocs fight over the shark really made it clear why being Crocwise in the Territory was so important.

"It made you feel a bit more cautious about being near the water, and really honed in the issue of being croc safe and not being too close to the water," he said.

Mr Elmas said they felt pretty lucky to witness the crocs fight over another beast of the water.

"It was a bit of a surprise for us," he said.

Cahills Crossing is notorious for the sheer number of crocodiles it attracts as well as the crossing itself, which can swallow up cars if drivers attempt to cross at the wrong time of the day.

In the past occupants of vehicles have had to scramble on top of their cars in order to avoid the jaws of crocodiles.

Cahills Crossing is popular for the reptiles to congregate as swarms of fish head upstream with the changing tides.

