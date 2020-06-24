Menu
Environment

Shark nets could be replaced

Domanii Cameron
Domanii Cameron
24th Jun 2020 3:27 PM
SHARK nets could be replaced with drumlines during winter months after several whales were found tangled off the Queensland coast.

Fisheries Minister Mark Furner said the Government understood the importance of both whales and tourism.

"I've recently had a briefing from my department … in terms of looking at replacing those nets with shark drumlines," he said.

The Minister said announcements regarding future arrangements would be made shortly.

But he reiterated human lives mattered in those areas where shark control programs exist.

"We'll address the science behind the briefing I received from the department about looking at the value of replacing shark nets with drumlines," he said.

"We listen to science."

Earlier this month, three humpback whales became entangled in nets off the Gold Coast in just three days.



