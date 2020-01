A popular Sunshine Coast beach has been closed after a three-metre shark was spotted just 10 metres behind the surf break.

Lifeguards closed Currimundi beach after a confirmed shark sighting at 1.10pm.

A Lifesaving Queensland spokesman said a suspected 3m shark was spotted approximately 10m behind the surf break.

Earlier today, Forrest Beach north of Townsville was closed after a confirmed shark sighting at 10.40am.