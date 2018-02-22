Shark Tank judge coming to Rocky this May

Dr Glen Richards of Shark Tank will be in Rocky in May

SHARK TANK is coming to Rockhampton.

Beef Australia 2018 announced last month, they would be hosting their own beefy version of Channel 10's popular show, Shark Tank, in the form of Pitch in the Paddock.

In more exciting news, the Pitch in the Paddock's MC and Judging Panel was announced yesterday and it includes one of Shark Tank's very own hosts.

Glen Richards, a veterinary physician, entrepreneur and investor and Shark Tank host will be among the faces on the judging panel.

"I'm very happy to be part of the judging panel for the first Pitch in the Paddock event in to held during Beef Australia in Rockhampton on May 9,” Mr Richards said.

"Food security and food technology is an interesting space to invest.

"I am looking forward to hearing about innovations in the beef industry.”

The judging panel consists of four other highly impressive successful business owners and operators.

Markus Kahlbetzer, founder and CEO of BridgeLane Group, Sarah Nolet, founder and CEO of AgThenic and Susan McDonald, managing director of Super Butcher.

Head of AgTeach and head of Markets, KPMG Australia, Ben Van Delden will also be a judge.

"I believe that innovation and evolution have much in common; breakthroughs happen right at the edge, closest to the problem that needs a solution,” Mr Van Delden said.

"Pitch in the Paddock is about providing the best of Australia's many entrepreneurial beef sector innovators with the opportunity to showcase their solution to the industry, receive constructive feedback, and access expert start up coaching insights.

"KPMG are proud to be donating specialist acceleration advice to the founders of the winning startups.”

This exciting new event will be MC'd by Mark Sowerby, Founder Blue Sky Alternative Investments and Inaugural QLD Chief Entrepreneur, who will lead an impressive and formidable judging panel to judge eight finalists.

Beef Australia is seeking seemingly complex business models, concepts, service or products that are explained within three minutes with clarity and credibility by entrepreneurs and business owners who have industry experience and or knowledge and are passionate about the opportunities their business will create.

Anyone who may have a concept or product that can range from Agtech to beef production and food innovation ideas is welcome to pitch to this extraordinary group of business leaders and investors in front of a live audience.

Beef Australia is urging everyone not to miss out on this unique opportunity to cultivate your business ideas through gaining exposure to the entire supply chain and local and international leaders, as well as take home some fantastic cash prizes.

PITCH IN THE PADDOCK

Details:

Wednesday May 9, 2pm to 5pm

Rockhampton State High School Sports Complex

Applications are open now and close on March 9

To apply visit www.beefaustralia.com.au

Judging panel:

Glen Richards: Veterinary physician, entrepreneur and investor and Shark Tank host

Ben Van Delden: Head of AgTech and Head of Markets, KPMG Australia

Markus Kahlbetzer: Founder & CEO of BridgeLane Group

Sarah Nolet: Founder and CEO, AgThentic

Susan McDonald: Managing Director, Super Butcher

MC:

Mark Sowerby, Founder Blue Sky Alternative Investments and Inaugural QLD Chief Entrepreneur