'Shark' to help guide next generation of start-up business owners

ROCKHAMPTON'S Shark Tank celebrity was back in the Beef Capital yesterday for a major announcement.

The famous tech entrepreneur and former Rockhampton student was yesterday named Queensland's next 'Chief Entrepreneur'.

Famously known as an investor on the hit TV series Shark Tank, Steve will take over from Mark Sowerby, the state's inaugural Chief Entrepreneur who praised Council's enormous efforts to create a thriving start-up environment during a recent visit to Rockhampton.

The official announcement was made on the doorstep of Rockhampton's Iconic Customs House and soon to be 'Smart Hub' where the region's budding entrepreneurs will work from.

Rockhampton Mayor Margaret Strelow said Steve's success is an example of the incredible entrepreneurs the region will produce as a result of council's commitment to supporting start-ups.

"We are absolutely thrilled to see Steve - a Regional Queensland born and raised entrepreneur - become the state's next start-up ambassador, working with entrepreneurial communities, like Rockhampton, to help guide budding entrepreneurs through their journey," Mayor Strelow said.

"As our economy transitions and technology changes the way we work, it is critical that we position ourselves to be a part of this movement and foster this culture that is accelerating beyond belief."

Mayor Strelow said works will commence mid-September on the Smart Hub at the bottom of Customs House which will house the necessary infrastructure to support innovation right here in our city.

"At the moment it's been a 'bring your own desk set up' as startups work out of 212 Quay Street, so it will be great for startups and young entrepreneurs to finally have a properly designed space by the end of the year," Mayor Strelow said

"My definition for success with the Smart Hub will be when it has infected the rest of our business community with an enthusiasm for trying things in news ways. That is what will allow us to continue to service our traditional regional catchment. We need to remain the service centre of choice within Central Queensland, and we can only do that if we lead the way in new forms of service."