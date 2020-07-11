SHARK TRAGEDY: Quiet coastal town rocked by teen’s death

MINNIE Water was rocked by the death of one of their own on Saturday when a shark attacked 15-year-old Mani Hart-Deville just before 2.30pm.

Emergency services attended the scene at Wilsons Headland about 50km east of Grafton, rendering first aid after the boy received sever lacerations to the lower half of his body.

The teen was given CPR by paramedics, but was pronounced dead on the scene.

While shark attacks are not uncommon on Australian coastlines, for the Clarence Coast, the attack was a rare occurrence.

Minnie Water resident and fellow keen surfer Jake Trevillian said this was the first shark attack he was aware of in the nearby beaches.

"It's the first that I know of around these couple of beaches," Mr Trevillian said.

"There's been bumps, close calls and people knocked off boards over the years, but no actual bite."

Teen dies in suspected shark attack – Grafton, Saturday, 11 July 2020 03:44:19 PM, Distraught surfers leave the beach. A teenage boy has died in a suspected shark attack on the Mid North Coast today., Witnesses have told police a shark attacked the teenager while he was surfing at Wilsons Headland at Wooli Beach, near Grafton, just before 2.30pm Photo: Frank Redward

Several boardriders and onlookers came to his aid after the attack but their attempts to save the young surfer were unsuccessful.

Beaches in the area including Wooli, Diggers Camp and Minnie Water were closed.

Officers from Coffs/Clarence Police District will be liaising with the Department of Primary Industry to investigate the circumstances surrounding the death.

A report will be prepared for the Coroner.

DPI will place drum lines in the water on Sunday to identify the shark responsible for the attack.

Beachgoers are urged to follow safety advice from Surf Life Saving NSW by visiting the DPI's website and using the SharkSmart app.