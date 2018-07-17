Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A dead juvenile humpback whale has washed up at Snout Point, Fraser Island.
A dead juvenile humpback whale has washed up at Snout Point, Fraser Island.
Environment

Shark warning as whale washes up on sand

17th Jul 2018 11:51 AM | Updated: 2:10 PM

BOATIES are being warned about the likely increased presence of sharks in waters off Fraser Island.

This is after a dead humpback whale washed ashore at Snout Point on the island's south-western side.

A Department of Environment spokeswoman said due to the remote location of the carcass, it would be left on site in the tidal area to allow the "natural process".

She warned all boaties, commercial fishers and tourism operators to stay well away from dead whales "due to the dangers associated with sharks".

The spokeswoman said it was not possible to determine the cause of death due to the age of the carcass, however the whale was likely to have died weeks ago based on the level of decomposition.

Stranded whales should be reported immediately to the RSPCA on 1300264625 (1300 ANIMAL).

editors picks fraser island sharks whale migration
Fraser Coast Chronicle

Top Stories

    Sisters' backyard dream becomes reality with new coast cafe

    premium_icon Sisters' backyard dream becomes reality with new coast cafe

    Business GALLERY: EVIE and Aria used to pour coffee and serve customers in their mock cafe, but parents Dan and Carli Richards have brought the dream to life.

    Teen's lucky escape after car slams into tree in Rocky crash

    premium_icon Teen's lucky escape after car slams into tree in Rocky crash

    News ABBIE Clayton, 17, was picking something up when she lost control

    Quick-thinking Rocky teen saves man's life on boat ramp

    premium_icon Quick-thinking Rocky teen saves man's life on boat ramp

    Community 'The decisions I made determined if he survived or not'

    Budget process whets readers' appetite for detail

    premium_icon Budget process whets readers' appetite for detail

    News From the Editor's Desk: The need for insight and explanation

    Local Partners