Sharks double up the wins

CAP Coast Cricket was represented well on Saturday with three teams playing off for the ultimate prize in the Rockhampton Junior Cricket Grand Finals.

Under-14 Gold took the field against Grammar Red for the U14 Premiership, U14 Blue played in the Division 2 Grand Final against Frenchville and U12 White continued their barnstorming season playing against Grammar Red.

All three teams went in as underdogs, having finished second on their respective ladders.

BOQ U14 Gold and Grammar Red played out an exciting tie last time they met and the grand final was no different. Grammar won the toss and batted, coming out with all guns firing.

On a hard wicket and dry outfield, they scooted off to 1/75 in the 14th over. A mini collapse saw the brakes applied by Coast's bowlers as their intensity lifted.

Nine-year-old Johnny Mulville took the important wicket of the opposition captain for a duck as the young Sharks took six for 34 until the game seesawed again, with Grammar fighting back well to finish at 10/167.

Pattie took two wickets while seven others took a wicket each.

The total began to look imposing early in the chase as Smith (2) and Bird (6) were out early and the Sharks stumbled to 2/20.

Pattie showed intent with an array of shots and he was supported by Heintze (three from 28), who played his role perfectly, soaking up the heat from the opening bowlers.

Pattie and Tucker put on 48 until Pattie was out for a great 44 from 41 balls. Tucker fell for 17 and with Pollard going next ball the team was precariously placed at 6/98.

Co-captain Welsh then took the game by the scruff of the neck and was supported well by Mulville and then Scott in his best innings (10no).

Welsh smacked 35 from 32 balls to take the team to the edge of victory, only for rain to intervene four overs from the end, with the Sharks needing 17 runs to win.

Fortunately the countback system saw the Sharks (7/151) five runs ahead of the opposition at the same over and we were awarded the premiership in a great from behind win.

U14 Gold team.

Hendrie Constructions U14 Blue played Frenchville in the Division 2 final and was on the back foot from ball one when captain Josh Welsh was adjudged LBW.

From 2/9, Caldwell (37ret), Liam Welsh (14) and Kasprowicz (14) pulled the score back to a respectable 9/122. The Frenchville batters were too strong, with only J. Welsh, Broadfoot and Caldwell taking wickets as the opposition passed the score in the 24th over.

In the U12 Grand Final, Aussie Gold U12 White took on the might of the undefeated Grammar Black.

After finishing the first half of the season in sixth spot, White had a great turnaround after Christmas, with the team's only loss last week to their grand final opponents.

The thick grass made scoring runs really hard going and along with tight bowling our boys struggled to 7/51 with Will (9) and Dallas (6) undefeated.

Our bowlers then took over, bowling with discipline to limit wides and no balls. Nate starred with 2/1 and Clay grabbed 2/3, and along with some good fielding rolled Grammar for 38 to take out a very special premiership for the boys and coach.

Betta Living U12 Gold and Sportsman Warehouse U12 Blue also played off for minor spots, with Gold scoring 54 going down to Grammar's 88. Marshall (9) and Ben (6) top scored and Hunter took a wicket.

Blue played Brothers, who racked up 156 despite Jared taking 4/2. Blue replied with 75 after 20 overs, Kaelen top scoring with 12.

The club would like to thank all supporter and sponsors and particularly parents and coaches for their efforts in a successful year.

Junior cricket wraps up with club presentations on April 15 at the Yeppoon Showgrounds clubhouse, celebrating an excellent year for the club and preparing our young guns for next season, starting in October.