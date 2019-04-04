Sharks hit the top of the cricket premiership ladder

THE Pacific Hotel Sharks have won the second grade cricket premiership without a ball being bowled.

Leading into the game the Sharks were confident, having had a great season with a top of the ladder end.

Norths were always going to be hard to beat but in the end rain closed out the season and the premiership was awarded to the Sharks.

Well done to all players who played throughout the year on a fantastic result.

In the U12 decider Thorpeys Plumbing U12 Blue finished a great season off with a fantastic premiership win against Brothers White.

WINNING TEAM: Capricorn Coast Pacific Hotel Sharks were the winners of the second grade premiership last weekend. Contributed

Bowling first, the boys restricted Brothers to 4/81, Tyler M taking 2/7 and Jayden 1/4 while all other bowlers were economical.

Underlining the team's dominance, the score was passed in 12 overs.

Harrison hit 28 retired, Tyler C 20 ret, Jayden and Bradley both got 13 and Tyler M scored 4.

An excellent result for their hard work, and many thanks go to Deanna, Bindi, Scott and Doug and the other parents who helped out through the year.

The club would like to thank all of the club sponsors for the 1918-19 season along with all players and parents and all volunteers who helped out throughout the season.

We hope to see everyone along on Saturday for the annual Backyard Bash and juniors and parents on Sunday for the junior presentation at 4pm.

BACKYARD BASH