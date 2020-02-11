Sharks ready to strike

YEPPOON Sharks Swimming Club is gearing up to take 10 swimmers to Brisbane to compete in the Queensland Sprint Championships on February 15-16.

They have their eyes on the prize with all swimmers planning to bring their best swims and do their region proud.

Sharks head coach Glenn Skinner said the team has a blend of first timers and experienced swimmers.

“This event is the premier sprint event on the Queensland swimming calendar attracting more than 2000 swimmers from all over the state,” Skinner said.

“We have some strong medal chances and I’m really looking forward to seeing the kids get rewarded for the work they put in training early morning and late afternoons when they swim in the Championships at Sleeman Swimming Complex in Brisbane.

“We are fortunate to enjoy the banter and camaraderie of the swimmers and parents – it’s a great group of people at the moment and I’m sure they will do well.”

President Mara O’Reilly said it was wonderful to watch young Yeppoon swimmers set goals and see the work, effort and commitment from them to achieve these goals.

“The swimmers were presented with their team apparel and swim caps at a special presentation event held on the weekend,” she said.

“Presenting them with the Championship shirts is acknowledging not only their hard work and efforts but also the work and efforts of all those who support them to do what they love; their parents and families, their coach, our club and committee and our valued sponsors.

“Getting these young athletes ready for State competitions is a real team effort and we appreciate the assistance of sponsors.”

The squad trains on Mondays 4.30-6pm, Wednesdays 6-7.30am and 4.30-6pm, Thursdays 4.30-6pm and Fridays 6-7.30am.