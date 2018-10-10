Menu
Sharks sighted at popular CQ beach

Maddelin McCosker
by
10th Oct 2018 11:27 AM

TWO sharks have been sighted at Yeppoon Main Beach in close proximity to the shore.

The sightings were made by a local this morning who alerted members of the public to the danger via social media.

It comes in the wake of a fisherman being bitten by a reef shark which took a bite out of the man's shoulder while he was reeling it in 220 kilometres off the Yeppoon Coast on Monday.

This morning's alert on the Yeppoon Families social media page by Billie-Jo Biles warned locals to be vigilant.

"Hey Yeppoon families, I am walking along the path of the main beach and we just seen two sharks in the water close to shore. Please be careful at the main beach today," the message read.

"Edit Post! I called the surf life saving club and no answer as there is no one there today.

"I also called the council and who than contacted the right people to make them aware of it. Someone will be having a look at the main beach at some stage today, and if they sight the shark than they may shut the beach."

More to come

shark bite shark sighting yeppoon main beach
