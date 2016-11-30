Sharnee brings NY act home

IT'S BEEN a while since Sharnee O'Donnell has been under the stage lights but after living in New York City and studying at the Broadway Dance Centre she's ready to be in a spotlight again after landing a role in the local production of Wicked.

Earlier in the year Sharnee made the big move to the Big Apple where she lived for three months to study dance, vocal and acting to further her knowledge in the musical theatre industry.

Since a young age Sharnee has been a regular on the casting list of local productions and studied at the Australian Institute of Music after graduating high school.

Sharnee, 24, returned to the Beef Capital in July and landed the role of Nessarosa in Rockhampton Council's 2017 production of Wicked which will be the first time the local performer returns to the stage.

"The last production I participated in was Evita; which was some time ago so it will be good to get back into it,” she said.

"It's been a while since I have been on the Rocky stage. I have spent some time travelling and behind the scenes for a small time as well as teaching singing so when I received that phone call about playing Nessarosa I was incredibly excited. Nessarosa was on my bucket list of roles I'd love to play and I am so thrilled to bring her to life.

"Wicked is by far one amazing show and I remember seeing it on Broadway and thought I have to do this show, I don't care where or how.”

STAGE LIGHTS: Rockhampton girl Sharnee O'Donnell performing in the Rockhampton Musical Union production Guys and Dolls in 2011. INSET: Sharnee before taking a class at the Broadway Dance Centre in New York where she studdied. Tracey Hamlyn

During her stint at the Broadway Dance Centre Sharnee learned a lot of new things about the industry she plans on making her career and said she was excited to share her experience with her students.

"My time in New York was only a short three months and I definitely learned a lot about the industry,” she said.

"It was surprisingly positive and it helped me retain some really good information to bring back to my current students. The way it impacted me was how you can be appreciated for being creative and different through dance and theatre. There was no boundaries and I felt myself grow not just as a person but also as a performer.

"What excites me about coming back to the Rocky stage isn't because it's just the Rocky stage but because it's been some time since I have been able to be on one, that's what excites me the most. I most definitely see myself going back to New York some day. Living there isn't an idea I have in mind but seeing more Broadway shows there is definitely on the cards.”

WICKED MUSICAL:

Wicked will open at the Pilbeam Theatre on April 7, 2017.

Tickets will be on sale early next year.