Sharnee shares her love of music with the next generation

Sharnee O'Donnell is happy to be back home in Rockhampton

As DOROTHY says in The Wizard of Oz, “there’s no place like home”.

Sharnee O’Donnell knows that all too well because she has been halfway around the world and chose to click her proverbial ruby slippers.

In the decade since she graduated from Emmaus ­College in Rockhampton, the ‘triple threat’ – actor, singer and dancer – has had time to reflect on what her childhood mentors meant to her.

“Joy Phillipi, Amanda O’Brien, the late Michelle Cringle… I look back now and I’m amazed how unfailingly calm and cheerful these women were,” Ms O’Donnell said.

Sharnee as Nessa Rose in the Rockhampton Regional Council production of Wicked 2017

“When you’re a kid, you don’t think about how they have lives outside rehearsal and bills to pay because they’re always just there for you.”

Now that she has taken a leap of faith and given up her part-time retail job to focus on the Sharnee O’Donnell Studio of Voice and Theatre, Ms O’Donnell is on a crash course in work/life balance.

“I was scared but I knew I had to dive in cold turkey and see what happens,” she said.

“It was mentally draining at first, but I’ve always been one to thrive on stepping outside my comfort zone.”

Ms O’Donnell stayed in that zone, blending in as chorus girl in the ensemble, until she was 15.

“It wasn’t until our high school production of Jesus Christ Superstar I thought ‘I wouldn’t mind having a go at a lead role’, and was cast as Mary Magdalene,” she said.

She went on to play Kim in Miss Saigon, Sarah in Guys and Dolls, and Lauren in Kinky Boots at the Pilbeam Theatre.

In Sydney, where she ­studied a Bachelor of Music, she successfully auditioned for ‘comic sidekick’ roles in Spring Awakening and Rent.

In 2016, she successfully auditioned for an internship at the Broadway Dance Centre, which resulted in her dancing 16 hours a week on the world’s biggest stages.

O'Donnell did an internship at the Broadway Dance Centre for three months in 2016

Ironically, it was this three-month experience in the Big Apple which drove home to Ms O’Donnell just how lucky she was to come from the Beef Capital.

“I lived in shoebox and I met some really talented Australians who work really hard at getting tips as waiters,” she said.

“One of my friends has a green card and she works as a masseuse because it’s just so hard to get anywhere in such a competitive environment, let alone pay your rent.”

Ms O’Donnell just returned from another trip to New York which was intended as a holiday but grew into something more like research.

“I saw Beetlejuice the Musical which had fantastic sets and extravagant puppetry,” she said.

“It was very clever in ‘breaking the fourth wall’ and it was written by an Australian so I was laughing at comic elements the New Yorkers didn’t quite get.”

She also saw Dear Edward Hanson and Alanis Morissette’s Jagged Little Pill, which both focus on dysfunctional family relationships.

Ms O’Donnell, on the other hand, counts her family among her strongest supporters.

Sharnee and Alexis O'Donnell in Rockhampton Music Union's Oliver 2006

And when it came to ­beginning a local studio, it was her Emmaus family who first entrusted her to take good care of Rockhampton’s talented youngsters.

“I began teaching outside school hours on my old school grounds and, you know how it is in a small city, people talk,” she said.

“Then I offered to choreograph Elf and Chitty Chitty Bang Bang for Rockhampton Music Union, and I picked up a lot of students there as well.

“There are so many amazing kids out there and their parents like the freedom to choose who they learn from.”

Ms O’Donnell also recently signed on to run acting classes out of the Bel Canto Academy which, she said, was open to her doing something ‘a little different’ to support the growth of regional arts.

“It’s our job to keep things alive, thriving and financially sustainable for people who choose to live and work in Central Queensland,” she said.

Sharnee as Lauren in Kinky Boots 2019

“The old institutions aren’t going to be around forever and, the more people go out in the world and see what’s on offer, the more they expect to see back home.”

So how does a ­self-confessed “own worst critic” know when she’s on the right path?

“It’s the creative in me which strives to do more and do better, but it’s my students who let me know I’m good enough,” Ms O’Donnell said.

“I can tell, when they walk in for class, if they are having a bad day and my rule is we have got five minutes to talk it out.

“Given some kids have mental illness issues, it’s really important they feel like I’m an older sister they can confide in.”

And when the going gets tough, Ms O’Donnell just has to look at the cup from which she drinks “heaps of” coffee every day.

“One of my students gave it to me,” she said.

“It says ‘Best Singing Teacher Ever’ and there’s an arrow that points to me.”

As Dorothy sings, “When I think of home, I think of a place where there’s love overflowing...”.