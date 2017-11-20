Shaun goes from office job to Rocky's next fitness king

Shaun Arnold has opened a new gym in Denison St.

Shaun Arnold has opened a new gym in Denison St. Allan Reinikka ROK171117acompoun

WHEN Shaun Arnold moved to Canberra, he got an office job and set to work.

But he soon found being locked into a desk job just wasn't for him and set out on a new career path.

Today marked the next big milestone on that chosen career as he opened the doors to his very own gym, the Eat Train Succeed (ETS) Compound.

New gym: Shaun Arnold has opened a new gym in Rockhampton

After his decision to step out of the office, Shaun completed a personal training course in 2010 and got to work helping to get others moving.

He's been moving ever since returning to his hometown, where he has worked at several other gyms as a personal trainer.

Although Shaun will still be offering one-on-one training at The Compound, the focus is on creating a supportive and encouraging group fitness environment.

It's this offering Shaun hopes will attract people to the gym.

"I wanted to bring everybody in, create an awesome atmosphere, that's a priority, but also make everything about group fitness and make it affordable,” he said.

"I wanted to keep that family feel to it.”

Shaun Arnold has opened a new gym in Denison St. Allan Reinikka ROK171117acompoun

Part of the gym's offering is the continuation of Shaun's popular ETS challenges focused on weight loss and body transformations.

He said group training offered "support and motivation from not only myself as the trainer and coach, but more importantly from everyone else”.

Those group challenge participants were also the first to get a look at the new gym, set in a refurbished warehouse on Denison St, with a special two week preview.

"When people come in, anyone can feel a bit anxious coming into a new environment, but they soon see how warm it is,” Shaun said.

"I want to be the home of transformations.

"When you sign up to those five-week challenges, you really get looked after and the amount of support and motivation you get from those is incredible.”

Shaun Arnold has opened a new gym in Denison St. Allan Reinikka ROK171117acompoun

As the name suggests, the gym isn't all about physical fitness and nutrition plans are also available.

"I like to make it something that's sustainable for a long time,” Shaun said.

"We've got to find what that is for each individual person and then go from there.

"It's got to be something you really enjoy.”

The move to owning and running his own gym was a big leap, but one Shaun was prepared to take a chance on.

"I was 100% confident I could give a really good product to every client that walked through and so far, we've only had really positive feedback,” he said.

"I just really wanted to give my clients something of my own.”