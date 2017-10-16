27°
Shaynna shares top tips with Rocky business

by Derek Zomer

LOCAL business Capricorn Screens, Awnings & Blinds recently met with Selling Houses Australia's interior design expert Shaynna Blaze in a strive to expand their knowledgebase and further their product.

The well-known expert, one of the judges on hit television show The Block, appeared as a special guest speaker for the Luxaflex Gallery Conference Awards night, where representatives from Capricorn Screens, Awnings & Blinds were in attendance.

She shared her expert knowledge with the crowd and gave instructions on what not to do when selling a home.

The Rockhampton team also attended a session with the House Rules' judge Wendy Moore.

Manager and owner of Capricorn Screens, Awnings & Blinds Ashley Pierpoint said it was great exposure.

"Being able to gain insights from Shaynna and Wendy was an extremely valuable opportunity,” Mr Pierpoint said.

"We have been able to combine what we learned with an array of new on Luxaflex products and fabrics, and we're so excited to transform local homes with this knowledge.”

