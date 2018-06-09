She asked for money so he punched her in the face

Shane Cedric Ross pleaded guilty in the Rockhampton Magistrates Court on Thursday to one charge of assault.

A ROCKHAMPTON Magistrate described the actions of a 24-year-old man towards his partner as "very serious acts of domestic violence".

Shane Cedric Ross pleaded guilty in the Rockhampton Magistrates Court on June 7 to one charge of assault.

Police prosecutor Julie Marsden said Ross' partner asked him for money and he responded by punching her in the mouth and then the nose, causing some teeth to become loose and her nose to be broken.

The woman was heavily pregnant at the time and gave birth prematurely four days later.

"She dropped to the floor and covered up as she thought he was going to hit her again," Ms Marsden said.

She said two people witnessed the incident.

Defence lawyer Miguel Rameriz said the baby was still in hospital and was expected to be there another four weeks.

"He will be the primary carer of the baby when she is released from hospital as the mother is going into drug rehabilitation," he said.

Magistrate Mark Morrow said this was a "very serious act of domestic violence".

He sentenced Ross to 12-months prison with immediate parole release.