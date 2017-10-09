She caused $1188 in damages out of anger over a phone

AN 18-YEAR-OLD woman caused $1188 of damages during a bout of rage following an argument over a mobile phone.

Aysha Markovic pleaded guilty in the Rockhampton Magistrates Court on October 5 to one count of possessing a dangerous drug, one of possessing a bong, one of possessing a grinder and one of wilful damage.

Police prosecutor Jess King said police were called to a Wandal Rd address on January 13, 2016 about 11am where Markovic had smashed pot plants, broken chairs and smashed a hole in a wall.

She said the damage was caused after argument over a mobile phone.

On January 1, 2017, about 1pm, police declared a crime scene at a unit in Albion. While going through the unit looking for evidence in relation to another matter, they found a bowl with green leafy material, two glass pipes and a white coffee grinder with chopped leafy material.

Ms King said police spoke with Markovic who admitted the drugs and utensils were hers and that she smoked cannabis for anxiety and depression.

The court heard these matters were only being dealt with now because Markovic had been facing another charge which was dismissed after case conferencing.

Defence lawyer Samantha Legrady said her client was in a violent relationship at the time of the offences and she was hanging around unsavoury characters.

She said Markovic was no longer in that relationship and doesn't hang around those people anymore.

Ms Legrady said Markovic had sought medical assistance for her anxiety and depression and she was now living with her mother.

Magistrate Jeff Clark warned the young woman that cannabis was harmful to people's mental health.

He sentenced her to a 15-month probation order with conditions she under go drug counselling.

She was also ordered to pay $1188 compensation.

No conviction was recorded.