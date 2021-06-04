‘She never wanted people to feel alone’

Helena was just 19 when she died suddenly at a gym, leaving her loved ones shattered. Now, her family are working to create a worthy legacy.

How do we measure a life? Is it in the years we walk this Earth, or what we do en route? Is it in the seasons that pass us by, or in our delight in each one that passes?

If we measure life in years, then Helena McIlwain's was all too short.

But if we measure it in how the young occupational therapy student, disability worker, music composer, water polo player, Greek food lover, tuba player, daughter, sister, mentor, and friend spent hers, then it becomes a far longer equation.

Helena was just 19 years old when she died unexpectedly on October 13, 2019, collapsing at a Brisbane gym from a pulmonary embolism, following a previous fall a few weeks beforehand which had damaged the ligaments in her right ankle, and cracked the bone.

Helena McIlwain, who died suddenly after an operation.

Often linked to damage to blood vessels from bone and muscle injuries, embolisms occur when blood clots lodge in the lungs and can be, as in Helena's case, both sudden and fatal.

The former All Hallows student from Mount Gravatt in Brisbane's southside had been undergoing rehabilitation for the injury for some weeks when the embolism occurred, and while every effort was made to save her, Helena was unable to be resuscitated, leaving her family and many friends shattered.

But the bright young woman with the big smile and kind heart also left a lasting legacy.

As Helena's mother, art teacher and therapist, Fiona McIlwain says, "Helena was full of beans, full of life and full of love."

"I remember picking Helena up from school one day, and we happened to drive past a young girl who was on the phone at a bus stop and she was crying," Fiona, 52, says.

"She asked me to slow down, so I did and we ended up, at Helena's insistence, turning around and Helena got out of the car and spoke to her - we ended up driving the girl home.

"That was Helena; she was always looking out for other people. She never, ever wanted people to feel like they were alone, or left out."

Helena McIlwain’s parents, Eric and Fiona, and sister Sophia. Picture: Mark Cranitch

And when anyone needed a hand to hold, Helena's younger sister Sophie, 17, says, then it was Helena who put out hers.

"She was a great big sister, she was my protector in every way. No-one messed with me, except for her, because that's what sisters do," Sophie laughs.

Now in Year 12, and also at All Hallows, Sophie says her sister is "everywhere" at the inner city girls' school.

"School is actually a very happy place for me, because I feel like Helena is all around me. The teachers tell me little things about her, or they might remember something funny she said.

"I always thought Helena would be there to see me graduate, and no-one would have been more excited, but even though she is not here, I carry her with me always.

"I think lots of people do."

At first, Helena thought she would eventuallystudymedicine and had begun Biomedical Science at the Queensland University of Technology (QUT), but in 2018, a volunteer job with Conductive Education Queensland (CEQ) saw her change direction dramatically.

Based in Acacia Ridge, CEQ runs day programs for young people with disabilities, aimed at helping them gain independence. It is challenging work, involving both cognitive and physical therapy. Not everyone can do it.

Helena with her mum and sister.

But Helena could - and when the staff at CEQ saw how capable, and gentle, Helena was with their clients, they quickly offered her a part-time job.

So did Kath Coory, whose daughter, Lara, 20, attends CEQ.

"When you are a parent of someone with a disability you see all sorts of carers with your child, and watching various people with Lara (who has significant intellectual and mild physical impairment) over the years, when you see a star, you recognise it.

"When I went along to Cognitive Ed, and I saw this lovely young girl working with Lara, I thought 'she's a bit special'.

"All my maternal instincts kicked in, and I approached her and asked if she would like another job spending time with Lara at our home."

What followed was a close friendship between the two girls, who were then both 17, and any differences in their cognitive or physical ability soon disappeared beneath fits of giggles, nail painting, cake baking and picnics in the backyard.

"Gosh, it was just wonderful. Their bond was so strong," Coory says.

Helena working with Lara Coory.

"When Helena came to our house, Lara would be sitting at the window just waiting for her to get there. She'd say, 'What time, Helena? What time Helena?' and then Helena would come through the door and it was like someone had let a ray of sunshine in."

Coory, sitting in the sunshine on the back deck of their home with Helena's family, smiles, remembering the girl who gave her own daughter such joy.

The bond between Coory and the McIlwains is also a strong one, and one which continues after Helena's death.

Coory is the CEO of BestLife, an organisation which provides high quality, fun, interesting and supported short stays for small groups of children and young adults living with disability.

In other words, it's a safe place where kids and teens with disabilities can go to do all the things that kids and teens everywhere like to do - have sleepovers, watch movies, go bowling, play board games, and have the occasional, rowdy pillow fight.

It's also a place which, beneath the fun, teaches life skills; how to make a bed, cook breakfast, get along with others, water the garden, take the bins out, and be a part of a shared household.

By 2018, Helena had started working at BestLife also, and was heavily involved in a pilot program called 'Housemates', aimed at extending the sleepovers from one night to weekly stays.

"All parents of disabled kids worry constantly about what is going to happen to them when they are gone," Coory says.

Helena working with Lara Coory.

"You hear some pretty terrible stories about young people being hurled out into supported accommodation with people they don't know, so Housemates is about teaching our kids about looking after themselves and each other in a house."

The only snag in this rather wonderful idea is that BestLife doesn't actually have a house.

At least, not a permanent one; the organisation has always rented its premises, a situation that is not ideal, leaving them vulnerable to the vagaries of the rental market.

Currently renting at Eight Miles Plains after the last BestLife house in Rochdale was sold, the organisation decided in 2017 that it was time to buy their own, permanent home away from home for their clients.

And no-one was more excited about the idea than Helena, who had by then decided to leave her Biomedical Science degree to study Occupational Therapy at Griffith University.

"Helena said to us that she just felt she could do much more, be of more benefit to society in that role," Helena's father Eric, 55, a marine engineer says.

"She saw a huge need for therapies for people with disabilities. She was so excited about working with BestLife. She was extremely passionate about what they were doing, and how she could contribute to it; she was just brimming with ideas."

CEO of Best Life Charity, Kath Coory. Picture: Mark Cranitch

Helena wanted a big pantry for the kids to choose items to cook with together; a chook house so they could collect eggs and learn about life cycles; an art space to let their creativity bloom, and at least one bedroom on the ground floor, for those who couldn't manage stairs.

Helena was, Kath Coory says, brimming with ideas on the house BestLife would one day own.

She spoke about it on the day she passed away; calling her mother and sister in Goondiwindi where they were visiting family, and her father who was in Townsville with work - her voice, as it always did, bubbling over with enthusiasm.

"She spoke to me about art therapy, how I could help this one particular child with it," Fiona remembers.

"When she called me, she spoke about the lack of facilities for young people with disabilities, how much more needed to be done, how the government needed to do more," Eric says.

"I have no doubt that she would have become a real voice for change, for support."

When Helena collapsed at the gym later that day, her family raced to get back to Brisbane, while her cousins were able to get to the gym, and travel with Helena to the hospital.

It gives the McIlwain family comfort to know that their daughter and sister died with people who loved her dearly by her side.

Helena’s parents Eric and Fiona with Best Life Charity CEO Kath Coory. Picture: Mark Cranitch

It gives them comfort too, to know that while Helena's voice fell silent later that day, it doesn't mean that she is no longer heard, no longer making a difference, and no longer "bringing the sunshine" into every room she enters.

"When we had our very first BestLife meeting back after Helena died, we were all in this just terrible fog of grief and shock," Coory remembers.

"And we started talking about how on earth we could honour her, or somehow convey what she had meant to us and we suddenly all just looked at each other and said 'the house'.

"We need to name the house we'd been planning after her. She stood for everything that it stands for - or will stand for."

Helena's House is not yet built, or bought, whichever comes first, but one day it will be, and when it is, it will be the name of the bright young girl with the big smile and kind heart's name which will grace its doors.

And somewhere above the house will be the star that also bears her name, the one which her co-workers from Conductive Education bought shortly after her death.

The Helena McIlwaine star is nestled somewhere within the Southern Cross constellation, and on a clear night, unlike many others in the constellation, it can be seen with the naked eye.

Some stars are just like that.

For more information and to donate to Helena's House, go to bestlifefoundation.com.au

