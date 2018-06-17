She threatened to bash her neighbour over break in

A ROCKHAMPTON woman who suspected her neighbour as being the person who broke into her home and stole items used Facebook Messenger to threaten her unless the items were returned.

Susan Taylor, 52, pleaded guilty in the Rockhampton Magistrates Court on June 11 to one charge of common assault.

The court heard Taylor sent her neighbour threatening messages between December 29 and January 1 through social media and made a phone call to the woman about items stolen from her home.

Police advised Taylor there was no evidence linking the neighbour to the break-in.

Taylor was fined $650 and no conviction was recorded.