Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Generic Rockhampton Court. Photo: Chris Ison / The Morning Bulletin
Generic Rockhampton Court. Photo: Chris Ison / The Morning Bulletin Chris Ison ROK270716ccourt3
Crime

She threatened to bash her neighbour over break in

Kerri-Anne Mesner
by
17th Jun 2018 1:48 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A ROCKHAMPTON woman who suspected her neighbour as being the person who broke into her home and stole items used Facebook Messenger to threaten her unless the items were returned.

Susan Taylor, 52, pleaded guilty in the Rockhampton Magistrates Court on June 11 to one charge of common assault.

The court heard Taylor sent her neighbour threatening messages between December 29 and January 1 through social media and made a phone call to the woman about items stolen from her home.

Police advised Taylor there was no evidence linking the neighbour to the break-in.

Taylor was fined $650 and no conviction was recorded.

facebook rockhampton magistrates court threats of violence tmbcourt
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Top Stories

    GALLERY: Frocks and fascinators flock to RGGS race day

    premium_icon GALLERY: Frocks and fascinators flock to RGGS race day

    News RACE goers flocked to Callaghan Park yesterday for the annual Rockhampton Girls Grammar School Race Day.

    • 17th Jun 2018 2:39 PM
    Mayor says Rocky won't pull their funds for Adani's airport

    Mayor says Rocky won't pull their funds for Adani's airport

    Council News Townsville Council redirected their airport money to other projects.

    UPDATE: Two young men dead after horror crash

    UPDATE: Two young men dead after horror crash

    News Men believed to be killed instantly in high speed crash

    CQ top cop receives national recognition for work

    CQ top cop receives national recognition for work

    News His career spans more than 36 years

    • 17th Jun 2018 1:31 PM

    Local Partners