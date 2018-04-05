'She was in hysterics': Four-year-old stung 16 times

STUNG: Crows Nest mother Kristine Voss said her daughter Kalamity-Jane was stung 16 times by bees because a mishap at the Jondaryan Woolshed during the Easter weekend.

KRISTINE Voss never wants to hear her daughter Kalamity-Jane scream like she did after she was stung 16 times by bees in a freak incident.

"She was in hysterics, just absolutely screaming like I've never heard a child scream before," she said.

"It was the worst sound ever and I hope I never hear that sound again."

The Crows Nest woman had to rush her four-year-old to Toowoomba Hospital after a mishap during a beekeeping demonstration at the Jondaryan Woolshed on Saturday.

Mrs Voss said Kalamity-Jane and her husband Damien were watching the exhibit by the Southern Beekeeping Association when the door to the cage was opened by one of the keepers.

According to the Woolshed, the bees were more aggressive than usual, attacking several people once freed.

Mrs Voss said her daughter was stung all over her face, head, neck and arms.

"I'm allergic to bees myself so I was trying to keep calm while my daughter is running at me with 1000 bees flying around her head," she said.

"I was trying to pull them off her, and they were going under her scarf.

"There were people everywhere trying to get them off her body."

Woolshed acting general manager Mark Mason said the group determined the incident was an "act of nature", and all normal safety protocols were followed.

"The outcomes of that review were that while an unfortunate and unpleasant experience for all concerned, the demonstration protocols were adhered to and the incident was simply an act of nature," he said.

"The cause of the bees becoming more active and aggressive is simply unquantifiable."